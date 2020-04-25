Kylie Jenner Buys $36.5 Million Estate In Holmby Hills Neighborhood Of Los Angeles

The home is reportedly brand new and was finished in August of 2019.

Kylie Jenner has a new space to call home. The 22-year-old fashion mogul purchased an estate in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Holmby Hills, TMZ reports. Jenner reportedly played $36.5 million for the property, which was previously listed at $45,950,000 on April 3.

The estate is brand new, and was completed in August of 2019. People reports that it was originally listed for $55 million. Jenner’s new estate has seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, and it also comes with 20 parking spaces for the fashion mogul’s luxury cars.

A source told People that the property sits on 0.83 acres of land. The news of Jenner’s latest purchase comes two years after she sold her home in Hidden Hills in an off-market deal for $6.7 million, according to Variety. The property records suggest that Jenner made a profit on the sale of the home, which she picked up in 2016 for $6.025 million. That home sat on 4.46 acres of land, and was built in 2015.

In 2018, Jenner and then partner Travis Scott also bought a $13.5 million mansion together and split the costs. Since she was somewhat controversially proclaimed the youngest self-made billionaire in history, Jenner has owned numerous properties throughout the L.A. area.

At the moment, it’s unclear whether Jenner and Scott still own the mansion they bought together. The two decided to take a break from their relationship in October of last year, and while there are rumors that they’ve reconciled, that doesn’t yet seem like the case. The two are still spending a lot of time together, but their focus is reportedly on their 2-year-old daughter Stormi.

“They are very happy. It seems too early to say that they are officially back together, though,” a source told People in February.

Even as Jenner moves into her new estate, it’s not immediately clear whether she and Scott are quarantining together with their daughter amid the coronavirus pandemic. In the past month, they’ve both shared videos of Stormi to their social media channels, suggesting that they are each spending time with her.

On Tuesday, Kylie shared a video of her daughter taking swimming lessons without floaties at Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs mansion. After Stormi successfully made it from one side of the pool to the other, she looked up at her mother, who gave a “Wahoo!” in support.

Scott, meanwhile, has shared a clip of his daughter playing Fortnite. In the clip, Stormi is seen holding a controller, and she even puts on a headset to complete the gamer look.