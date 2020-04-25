Stephanie Sanzo Shows Off Upper Body Strength In Killer Shoulder Workout

Fitness model Stephanie Sanzo posted her latest workout video to social media platform Instagram on Saturday, April 25. The exercise circuit targeted the upper body, with a focus on the shoulders.

In the video, the model was featured in an all-black outfit that consisted of a sports bra and leggings. The top featured a high neckline and double spaghetti straps and left Stephanie’s chiseled arms and shoulders exposed. The leggings included a thick waistband that covered her lower belly and left a glimpse of toned tummy on display. They clung to her muscular backside and highlighted the curve of her legs.

The model added a pair of white converse sneakers to complete the outfit and accessorized with a gold necklace and several stud earrings. She wore her blonde hair up in a messy bun with several strands left loose. Stephanie added a bit of eye makeup, blush, and pink-painted lips to complement her facial features.

The post included seven separate video clips, each featuring a different exercise in the upper body circuit. Stephanie carried out the workout in a gym using a variety of equipment but specified in her caption that it can be done anywhere with just a set of dumbbells and a resistance band.

Stephanie started the workout with the seated shoulder press, holding a 15-pound dumbbell in each hand. She moved on to upright rows in the second video, flaunting her arm and shoulder strength as she performed each movement. In the third video, Stephanie demonstrated the banded front raise into pull apart using a yellow resistance band.

The fourth video showed Stephanie performing some Arnold presses with black compression sleeves on her arms. Following the presses, the fitness trainer demonstrated banded pull aparts, stretching the resistance band out to the side as far as she was able. The sixth exercise in the circuit was a two-part exercise that consisted of seated and standing lateral raises. Stephanie completed the workout with bent-over rear delt raises.

In the caption of the post, Stephanie told her followers not to be afraid of intensity as it is the thing that separates the good from the great. She also outlined each exercise and specified the number of reps and sets trainees should do for each.

Within the first hour of being posted, the workout circuit earned nearly 15,000 likes and dozens of comments from loyal fans. Several of Stephanie’s followers praised her fitness skills while others expressed how much they loved her and her content.

“You make it look so easy, you are a legend,” one Instagram user commented.