‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Star Kyle Richards Pokes Fun At Her Bangs With Epic ’80s Throwback

The Bravo star polls fans on her 40-year hair history.

Kyle Richards posted an iconic throwback to Instagram as she asked her fans which of two of her past hair looks is worse.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a flashback Friday photo to Instagram which shows her on the set of the 1980 horror movie The Watcher in the Woods alongside screen legend Bette Davis. In the photo, Kyle is about 10 or 11 years old and is rocking bangs.

In the caption to the post, the Bravo star asked which looks worse: Her bangs for the iconic 1980 movie or her 2019 fringed cut that has been seen on the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and will be part of her look in an upcoming movie.

In comments to the post, fans had a mixed reaction to Kyle’s 40-year hair history. Some commenters preferred the retro ‘do while others loved Kyle’s modern-day bangs, which she publicly debuted last year and are just now being seen on the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“2019 much worse!!” one follower wrote.

“Def 1980s bangs,” another wrote.

“Your 2019 Halloween Kills bangs were an epic throwback to that iconic film and I think you look amazing with those bangs,” another added. “Let it be and OWN it!”

During last week’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiere, Kyle explained that because she wore bangs to play young Lindsey Wallace in the original Halloween movie in 1978, she was asked to reprise the bangs for her role as grown-up Lindsey in the upcoming sequel film, Halloween Kills.

“Cutting my hair was the director’s idea,” Kyle said in a confessional. “Because these bangs are not a good look for me!”

Kyle recently admitted that her blunt bangs got a lot of buzz on social media following the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 premiere, which featured scenes shot in New York and California last fall. On her Instagram stories, Kyle revealed that RHOBH fans had “very strong feelings’ about her bangs, according to Bravo.com.

The mom of four said that viewers either loved them or they hated them as she noted that opinions were strong on two social media platforms.

“Twitter hates them. Instagram mostly likes them,” Kyle said.

Kyle also confessed that she is “very glad” her bangs have grown out because, after watching herself on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she knows she never wants to have that hairstyle again.