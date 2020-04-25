Danica Patrick Stuns In Blue Tie-Dye Leggings While Performing Yoga Headstand Variations

Danica also revealed the important role that music plays in her workouts.

Danica Patrick rocked a pair of eye-catching printed leggings for her latest yoga session, and they matched the dreamy music that she included with her video.

On Thursday, Danica took to Instagram to treat her 772,000 followers to another awe-inspiring display of her yoga skills. The 38-year-old former NASCAR driver was dressed to impress in a pair of blue-and-white leggings. The yoga pants featured a tie-dye pattern that made them resemble a blue sky painted with wispy white clouds. Danica was also rocking a form-fitting white tank top. The garment’s sleeves wrapped over Danica’s shoulders near her neck, so it was likely a racerback design.

Danica was in a supported headstand position with her hands clasped behind her head, her elbows bent, and her forearms on the ground in a wide V shape. The pose showed off her impressive bicep muscles, but the focus of her yoga sequence was her core and legs.

At the beginning of her video, Danica had her legs up in the air and her knees bent. She quickly spread her legs apart until the soles of her bare feet were pressed together and her legs were creating a diamond shape. This was the Baddha Konasana in Salamba Sirsasana, or Bound Angle in Supported Headstand, pose.

Danica then showed off her incredible core strength by tilting her hips to her right. She kept her toes together at first, but she had to separate her feet as she slowly began straightening her right leg. When the leg was completely straight, her big toe almost touched the floor. She then returned to the butterfly leg position. Danica repeated the sequence on the left. This time, she brought her toe all the way down to the floor.

Danica almost made the sequence look effortless, but her body was slightly shaking as she carefully controlled her movements.

The athlete set her video to meditative piano music with velvety vocals. She didn’t share the name of the song, but she identified its creator as Sleeping At Last. In the caption of her post, Danica credited music and nature for helping her “evolve and raise my frequency.”

As usual, Danica’s fans took to the comments section of her Instagram post to praise her yoga demonstration.

“You make that look so easy! That’s awesome,” read one response to her video.

“You’re good. Just flat out good,” another fan wrote.

“You do stuff I didn’t know the human body could do,” a third commenter remarked.

“Wow you got it girl that’s harder than driving a race car,” a fourth fan opined.

Danica also answered one fan’s question about her workout schedule. She revealed that she takes online yoga classes with her instructor, Carmen Aguilar, on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. On top of this, she does CrossFit workouts and Instagram Live workouts on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

“I never know what workout made me sore,” Danica wrote. “The lives, my CF workouts or yoga.”