Kelly Ripa Proudly Shows Off Her Gray Hair On ‘Live’

Kelly's husband Mark Consuelos is having his say on her gray roots.

Kelly Ripa proudly gave fans a look at her gray hair during a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan this week. The the 49-year-old actress and TV host once again proved she’s not afraid to show off her natural color after dying her hair blond for a number of years. She parted her locks to reveal her increasingly gray roots after going weeks without a professional hair cut and color due to the coronavirus lockdown.

As reported by Page Six, Kelly joked that she could be fully gray at the end of the week as she chatted about her natural color alongside her husband Mark Consuelos, who was filling in for Ryan Seacrest on the NBC morning show which is currently airing remote episodes.

But supportive Mark took it all in his stride as he revealed that he’s known Kelly has been turning gray for more than 20 years.

“Since I met you, you told me that you’re gray,” the Riverdale actor told Kelly as she parted her hair and angled the top of her head towards the camera.

Mark then followed up with the sweetest compliment for the mother of his three children. He admitted that he’s actually pretty excited for the day Kelly decides to ditch the hair dye and let her natural color take over.

“I gotta tell you, I see you in the morning and I think it looks beautiful. I like it,” Mark told Kelly.

“I’m looking forward to when it’s just completely gray,” he added.

And it sounds like the star could get his wish sooner rather than later.

Kelly — who recently shared the sweetest birthday tribute for her husband — quipped that her roots have grown out so much over the past few weeks that a full head of gray hair is on its way.

The star teased that she’d be fully gray “by the end of the week” as Kelly admitted that she’s running out of the root touch up spray she previously confessed to using on the morning show in order to keep her locks the golden blond she’s famous for.

“I’m running out of spray,” she said, “so yeah, you’ll get to see my gray hair any second now.”

But this isn’t the first time Kelly has gotten candid about her grays.

Last month, the mom of three gave fans their first peek at her roots when she took to Instagram Stories after a shower.

That time, the star snapped a close-up photo of the top of her head as she quipped that she’d entered week one of “root watch.”