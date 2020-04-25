Hilde Osland Flaunts Insane Body In Mesh Lingerie

Hilde Osland‘s latest Instagram post is getting a lot of attention for all the right reasons. Last night, the Norwegian bombshell thrilled her 3.2 million followers with a pair of sultry photos that saw her looking gorgeous in a chic lingerie set from Lounge Underwear. As expected, fans showered the model with effusive praise, telling her she looked “amazing,” “stunning,” and “beautiful.” While plenty of admirers commented on Hilde’s enviable physique, many complimented the blonde on her candid attitude, which easily transpired from her unaffected pose.

Hilde showed instinctive grace as she let herself be photographed in a simple decor, showing off her fit figure from two flattering angles that perfectly showcased her dangerous curves. The 32-year-old was standing in front of a plain, white wall, with nothing but a map poster and a quaint oval mirror as decorations. Clad in navy-blue lingerie, she put her abs and toned thighs on display, then turned her side to the camera to show off her tiny waist and perky posterior.

The photos were not overly seductive, giving off a nonchalant vibe that fans found particularly charming. Likewise, her outfit — although skin-baring — was not racy or excessively revealing, faring more on the stylish side. Hilde was wearing a two-piece set made up of a sports-bra style top and thong bottoms. Both pieces sported mesh inserts on the sides, flashing a bit of extra skin. At the same time, they featured thick waistbands that gave a sporty touch to the ensemble.

The bra was moderately low-cut, only showing a tantalizing glimpse of cleavage. However, the see-through embed treated fans to an eyeful of sideboob, upping the sexiness factor. Meanwhile, the bottoms were very high-cut, baring her hips. The item had a low-cut waistline that fell a little past her navel, exposing her chiseled tummy. A thin strip of mesh lined the small triangular front, adding femininity to the number.

The first shot showed Hilde casually stretching her body as she raised both arms behind her head, pulling up her golden tresses in the process. A few rebel tendrils brushed over her temple, framing her face on one side. The photo captured her from the knee up, perfectly showcasing her hourglass frame. The model was fixing the camera with a friendly gaze and showed a hint of a coy smile. Her reflection in the mirror offered a detailed view of the outfit’s spaghetti straps, while also showing a peek at her kitchen.

A swipe to the next slide saw her shooting an intense look at the camera as she posed from the profile. Hilde teased fans by gently tugging at the side straps of her thong. However, her relaxed half-smile maintained a candid atmosphere, which her admirers seemed to really appreciate.

“You are amazing… not just the look but the attitude. no pretentious sh*t you are just being you…” one person commented on the photos, echoing the thoughts of many of her followers.

As usual, Hilde was all dolled-up for the shoot, making expert use of blush and highlighter to accentuate her naturally pretty features. She wore dark eyeliner to bring out her blue eyes and plumped up her lips with a matte, peach shade. The model heavily accessorized with an entire collection of gold jewelry, which included chunky hoop earrings, a layered choker necklace, and a thin bangle bracelet. She wore a blue scrunchie on her wrist to match her outfit, and completed her look with a classy white manicure.

The first thing that fans noticed was how beautifully the dark-blue lingerie complemented Hilde’s fair skin tone.

“Wow that colour [sic] looks great on you,” read one of the many comments on the topic, trailed by four fire emoji.

“This is stunning! That set was made for ur bod girl! Perfection,” opined another Instagram user.

“Ummmmmm winner. This is a winner!!!” a third Instagrammer said of the look.

The photos racked up more than 171,000 likes and 2,773 comments overnight, ranking among Hilde’s most popular posts.