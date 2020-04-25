See Inside Blake Shelton’s Epic Arizona Cardinals Man Cave

Blake gave a peek inside his Oklahoma ranch.

Blake Shelton gave fans a peek inside his ultimate man cave this week — and it’s not hard to tell which football team the country star is supporting. The Voice coach proudly showed off his undying love for the Arizona Cardinals as he appeared via video link on Rich Eisen’s Draft-A-Thon on April 24 to help raise money to fight coronavirus.

In a clip shared to Twitter by the Arizona Cardinals’ official account, the “Nobody But You” singer sat in front of his extensive collection of football memorabilia with a Cardinals baseball cap on his head and a screen with the team’s logo behind him.

Blake also proudly showed off his own red football helmet and wore a red top supporting the team underneath an open shirt.

As reported by Arizona Sports, Blake gave a look at a framed picture of Quarterback Kyler Murray who was also in on the chat. He joked that it was probably “black market rip-off merch.”

“I think we need to get one for him,” Kyler joked of the merchandise, before teasing that he didn’t “like the look of it.”

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle quipped on the call that he thought it “looks fake.”

Kyler also shared a message to Blake from his mom, who appeared to be just out of shot while the group chatted.

“Blake, my mom says ‘hi!'” the footballer said.

Blake then let out a laugh and replied, “Tell her I said ‘hello.'”

But it wasn’t all just playful banter as Blake chatted with his football heroes.

Blake also spoke out about his charity efforts amid the current crisis affecting much of the world, while Klyer shared his work with the charity GENYOUth.

The “God Gave Me You” singer opened up about how he’d donated people in his home state of Oklahoma who are struggling to get food right now.

“Being such a small town, sadly, I gotta say, I never even thought about there being a food bank in a community this small,” Blake said, revealing that he’d donated money to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

“The reason I gave the money is to try and encourage everybody to get involved,” he added.

It’s thought that all of Blake’s Cardinals gear is inside his Oklahoma ranch, as that’s where the country star is currently riding out the coronavirus lockdown alongside his girlfriend Gwen Stefani and their families.

The two recently performed their latest duet together from the grounds of the home. Gwen’s former husband Gavin Rossdale also confirmed earlier this month that their three sons are also splitting time between himself and the couple in the Sooner State.

It was revealed on the call that Blake was using the video chat account of Gwen’s brother, as the name Todd Stefani repeatedly popped up on screen.