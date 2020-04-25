Kelly Clarkson’s Family Wish Her A Happy Birthday In Adorable Video

Kelly's husband and kids had a sweet message for their mom.

Kelly Clarkson‘s family had a very special birthday shout out for her in an adorable new video posted online this week. The Voice‘s coaches nearest and dearest made sure they acknowledged Kelly’s big day as she turned 38-years-old on April 24 in a sweet video shared to the official YouTube account of her daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

In the clip, Kelly’s husband Brandon Blackstock gathered their children together on the grounds of their cabin in Montana to let the “I Dare You” singer know how much they love her. As reported by E! News, Brandon got in close with their two kids, 5-year-old River and 4-year-old Remington, as well as Kelly’s 13-year-old stepson Seth, who Brandon shares with his former wife Melissa Ashworth.

River began the video by telling her mom, “I love you mom, I hope you have a great birthday! I will sing a special song to you when it’s your birthday.”

Brandon then hilariously pointed out that Kelly’s birthday was actually today, the day they were filming the video.

Little Remington then got in on the action.

He kept things a little more blunt as he told the American Idol winner, “Happy Birthday. The end!”

Brandon asked his youngest son to tell his mom how much he loves her, though it didn’t seem like he was too keen.

“I don’t want to,” Remington hit back, though the youngster did change his mind pretty quickly and agreed to join his sister in singing a “special song” for the star.

Brandon closed out the 44-second video with a loving message of his own for his wife of almost seven years.

“Happy Birthday, Baby. I love you more than you’ll ever know,” he said.

The foursome kept things casual as they stood in the great outdoors to spread the love for Kelly, who recently got very candid about how she’s doing cooped up at home with her family amid the current lockdown.

Both Brandon and Seth matched in baseball caps, while Remington and his dad also matched one another in camel-colored jackets. As for River, she looked super cute in a pair of bubblegum pink overalls over a gray top.

The sweet birthday message has already been viewed more than 75,000 times on the talk show’s official YouTube page in less than 24 hours.

Kelly often proudly shares her adorable kids with her fans on social media and beyond.

Most recently, the duo crashed her at-home interview with her Trolls: World Tour co-stars Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake as Kelly chatted to the duo from her Montana home away from home for her NBC talk show.