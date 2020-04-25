Saweetie Looks Smoking Hot In Cropped Vest & Unbuttoned Jeans

Saweetie took to Instagram to share some new photos of herself during her quarantine and she looks nothing short of incredible.

The “My Type” chart-topper stunned in a cropped white vest top that had “icy” written across it in sparkly letters. The item of clothing displayed her toned stomach and the jeweled body chains she had wrapped around her waist. Saweetie paired the ensemble with ripped denim jeans which she left unbuttoned and scraped her dark hair off her face. She rocked long, pointy acrylic nails and opted for pink nail polish. The “Up Now” entertainer accessorized herself with large hoop earrings and a gold necklace. Saweetie applied a glossy lip, black mascara, and long false eyelashes for the occasion.

The rapper posted four images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was photographed from behind. Saweetie rocked an over-the-shoulder pose and looked directly at the camera lens with a smirk. She held sunglasses in her hand and put one side of the temple in her mouth.

In the next slide, she leaned against the glass balcony gate and rested her elbows on top of it. Saweetie faced the camera and sported a fierce expression.

In the third frame, the “Icy Grl” hitmaker was captured standing in the same position while placing her sunglasses in her mouth again. Saweetie looked over to her right and showcased a hint of her side profile.

In the fourth and final pic, she looked down at the floor.

Saweetie geotagged her upload as “Club Quarantine.” Due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed thousands of people around the world, lots of celebrities are self-isolating and sharing content from their homes.

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 460,000 likes and over 3,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.4 million followers.

“Saweetie is the B.O.A.T (BADDIEST OF ALL TIME) if u disagree, u drunk,” one user wrote.

“That’s hot! *Paris Hilton voice*,” another devotee shared.

“Bless the timeline on this beautiful night then sis,” remarked a third fan.

“Nah oh my god, you look fine as hell,” a fourth admirer commented.

Saweetie has been sharing lots of new photos of herself during her quarantine. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed in a low-cut leopard-print bodysuit while enjoying the sunny weather. In one of the shots, she appeared to be wearing black leather shoes. Saweetie accessorized herself with a gold necklace, large hoop earrings, and sunglasses. Like in her most-recent upload, she sported long acrylic nails with pink nail polish.