Lisa Rinna Dances To A Disco Classic And Smacks Her Backside, But Her Daughter’s Dog Steals The Show

Amelia Gray Hamlin's pet pooch, Lady, didn't look very impressed by Lisa's moves.

Lisa Rinna got upstaged by a cute canine during her latest dance performance. On Friday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star kicked off the weekend by grooving to a disco classic. Lisa’s Instagram followers always enjoy seeing her enthusiastic and energetic dance routines, but this time around, Lady the French bulldog stole the show with her unimpressed reaction to Lisa’s one-woman show.

For her performance, Lisa, 56, was dressed to get down and boogie in a pair of skintight black leggings, a form-fitting white camisole with spaghetti straps, and a pair of black sneakers. She was also wearing a black-and-white patterned scarf over her hair. At the beginning of the video, Lady could be seen chilling out on the couch. The tan-and-white Frenchie belongs to Lisa’s 18-year-old daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin.

Lisa was blasting The Trammps’ 1976 dance hit “Disco Inferno,” which was featured on the Saturday Day Night Fever soundtrack. Lisa was in another room when the song began, but she slowly shuffled into view as she moved her hips and feet to the beat of the tune. When the chorus played, she did her best John Travolta impression by mimicking his famous Saturday Night Fever finger-pointing move. She also made sure to do a series of hip thrusts as she pointed up and down.

As Lisa danced, Lady kept her muzzle firmly planted on the couch. Her eyebrows twitched occasionally, and gave Lisa a few sidelong glances without moving her body. She eventually flopped over on her side, and she simply stared at Lisa as she stuck her backside out and ran her hands over her hips. Lady didn’t even react when Lisa turned around and smacked her rear a few times — right in front of the pooch’s face.

As of this writing, Lisa’s celebratory Friday night fever video has been liked over 18,000 times. Her followers also took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the video, and many of the remarks were about Lady.

“I love your dog laying there just like..yup shes doing it again lol,” wrote one fan.

“Lisa is my goals. The dog is my reality,” another commenter quipped.

“The dog just laying there and not even flinching…’here she goes again!'” a third admirer remarked.

“Rinna, you are making me smile every day with your positive energy and authenticity,” read a fourth comment. “BTW, your dog looks about as impressed as Harry Hamlin did.”

Many commenters compared Lady’s reaction to Lisa’s dancing to the way her husband responded to it in a previous video. As reported by The Inquisitr, Harry was sitting on the very same couch as the canine while Lisa was performing a spirited freestyle routine. However, he was preoccupied with his computer, and he barely acknowledged Lisa as she danced right beside him.