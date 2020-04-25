Melissa Riso Playfully Tugs On Her Lace Blue Panties, Says She Loves Her Lingerie

Melissa Riso impressed her fans with a sexy new pic of herself wearing blue lace lingerie designed by Fashion Nova.

In the pic, Melissa wore a dark blue push-up bra with floral lace adornments. The bra came with a tiny blue bow in the center of the cups and long ribbons trailing from beneath the underwire.

Melissa crisscrossed the satin ribbons around her midriff and wrapped them around her backside. The push-up nature of her bra gave her an opportune chance to show off her ample bust and plunging cleavage.

On her lower half, she wore matching high-cut panties, which she playfully yanked upwards to expose even more of her skin. The stunner flaunted her slender thighs and toned midriff in the snap.

She posed by looking down at her body while balancing on one leg. She bent her opposite leg at the knee and pointed her toes at her calf.

Melissa did not use Instagram’s geotag function to state the exact location of her photoshoot, but she posed inside of a small white bathroom. She leaned against a window, allowing the sun’s rays to bathe her in natural light. A crystal towel rack hung near her, and a white porcelain sink was visible in the lower lefthand corner of the picture.

To complete her ensemble, Melissa rocked sleek straight hair, which shined in the light. She applied a heavy layer of makeup to create a smokey glam look on her elegant facial features. Her lips were lined with a dark shade of lip liner and filled in with matte nude lipstick.

On her eyelids, Melissa sported blended purple, black, and gray eyeshadows. She also wore mascara and eyeliner. For a final touch, she appeared to have groomed her eyebrows.

In her caption, she raved about loving her lingerie and tagged Angee Garibyan, Fashion Nova, and Studio977.

Melissa’s latest Instagram share raked in thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. More than 10,000 of her fans liked her pic, and many of them praised her sultry good looks and sexy outfit.

“The expression on MY face when you wear the lingerie you love,” wrote one fan.

“I love it when you wear lingerie,” praised another person, trailing their emoji with a heart-eyes emoji.

Yesterday, the model shared a different snap of herself wearing the same lingerie, and it appeared to be from the same photo shoot. In that pic, she sat in an armchair while spreading her legs in front of her.