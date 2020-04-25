NBA Trade Rumors: Myles Turner, Rudy Gobert Could Swap Places In 2020 Offseason, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is expected to be one of the hottest commodities on the trade market in the 2020 NBA offseason. With his worsening relationship with the face of the franchise, Donovan Mitchell, most people believe that the Jazz would consider finding Gobert a new home this summer. Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several NBA teams would likely express a strong interest in acquiring Gobert from the Jazz, including the Indiana Pacers.

In his recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report included the Gobert-to-Pacers deal on his list of most realistic potential trades that could happen in the 2020 NBA offseason. In the proposed trade deal, the Pacers would be sending a trade package including Myles Turner and Doug McDermott to the Jazz in exchange for Gobert. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine.

If the trade becomes a reality, it would help both NBA teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster. Gobert would undeniably be an upgrade for Turner at the Pacers starting center position. Though he is yet to unlock his three-point shooting skills, the successful acquisition of Gobert could tremendously improve the Pacers’ performance on both ends of the floor in the 2020-21 NBA season. If Domantas Sabonis further develops his floor-spacing ability, Swartz believes that he could form one of the most formidable frontcourt duos with Gobert in the Eastern Conference.

“Gobert is the better of the two, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and one-time All-Star who’s led the league in blocks per game and field-goal percentage. The Jazz are 9.0 points per 100 possessions better with the 27-year-old center in the game this season, and he’s averaging 15.1 points, 13.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks. If Sabonis can continue to develop his outside shot, he and Gobert could grow into one of the best frontcourts in the East.”

Meanwhile, aside from getting rid of the distraction on their team, the potential deal would help the Jazz remain a competitive team in the Western Conference. Turner may not be as good as Gobert right now, but he is four years younger and under contract for the next three seasons at a reasonable price. Turner’s ability to efficiently knock down shots from beyond the arc would make it easier for Mitchell to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when he is trapped by the opposing team’s defense.

Turner may have shown a decline with his numbers in the 2019-20 NBA season but being traded to an NBA team that could give him more playing time and a significant role on the offensive end of the floor could help him regain his All-Star form. Though he is just included in the deal for salary matching purposes, McDermott would still boost the Jazz’s frontcourt depth and their floor-spacing.