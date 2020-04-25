Carrie Underwood Dances In Pigtails In New Kids On The Block’s ‘House Party’ Music Video

Carrie, NKOTB, and numerous other celebrities teamed up to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts.

Carrie Underwood didn’t lend her voice to New Kids On The Block’s new social distancing anthem, but she did show off a few of her best dance moves in the song’s music video. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the “Drinking Alone” singer was one of the famous guest stars in the “House Party” video, which is all about having a good time at home.

On Friday, Carrie took to Instagram to let her fans know that they can now see her busting a move in a NKOTB music video.

“Sometimes you just need to dance for a good cause!” Carrie wrote.

The country music singer often goes glam in her own music videos, but she skipped the rhinestones for her cameo as a dancer. Instead, she rocked the daily uniform of so many of those who are spending all day, every day at home: a pair of sweatpants and a T-shirt. The top Carrie choose was a dark gray New Kids on the Block tee with rainbow lettering. She completed her casual fangirl outfit with a pair of black NKOTB sweatpants.

Carrie was wearing her blond hair in low braided pigtails, and she was sporting her signature beauty look. Her makeup application included a dark smokey eye and a soft pink lip.

For her remote performance, Carrie danced in her bedroom. She moved her arms and shoulders around as she lip-synced the words to “House Party.” She even swayed her hips and shook her derriere a bit as she grooved to the upbeat dance tune, which encourages listeners to stay home.

The musicians whose vocals are featured in the song include the members of NKOTB, Boyz II Men, and Naughty by Nature, along with solo stars Big Freedia and Jordin Sparks, who, like Carrie, is an American Idol alum.

Carrie isn’t the only female musician with a non-vocal “House Party” role; Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls also makes a cameo in the video. She rocks a ruffled fuchsia ensemble and dances around with a duster and mop.

A few different celebrities with connections to NKOTB members also lent their star power to the music video, including Mark Wahlberg, Jenny McCarthy, and Jenny’s The Masked Singer costar, Ken Jeong. Jenny and two Cookie Monsters are shown dancing with Donnie Wahlberg in different scenes. Kid ‘N Play and Derek Hough also make cameos.

Many of Carrie’s Instagram followers were excited to see her in the star-studded NKOTB video.

“BEST. THING. EVER. — I was SO excited to see you and our favorite guys in the same video,” wrote one fan.

“Carrie + NKOTB is the best!!!” another admirer gushed.

“This is awesome. love your moves!” read a third response to her Instagram post.

This wasn’t Carrie’s first remote performance. Last month, she and Brad Paisley delighted their fans by performing a virtual acoustic version of their 2011 duet, “Remind Me.”

All proceeds from “House Party” will go to Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign, which is working to ensure that children in need have access to food amid the COVID-19 pandemic.