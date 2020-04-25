NBA Rumors: OKC Thunder Could Trade For Aaron Gordon If They Lose Danilo Gallinari In 2020 Free Agency

When he was selected as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, most people viewed Aaron Gordon as one of the NBA players that would lead the Orlando Magic back to title contention. Unfortunately, since Gordon’s arrival in Orlando, the Magic’s only greatest achievement was reaching the postseason in 2019 where they were easily eliminated by the reigning NBA champions, Toronto Raptors, in the first round. With the logjam in their frontcourt, Gordon is currently considered as the odd man out on the Magic’s roster.

Once Gordon becomes officially available on the trading block this summer, he is expected to receive strong interest from the NBA teams who need a boost in their frontcourt or want to add more young and promising talents on their roster. One of the potential landing spots for Gordon in the 2020 NBA offseason is the Oklahoma City Thunder. According to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, the Thunder may consider targeting Gordon if they lose starting power forward Danilo Gallinari in the upcoming free agency.

Gallinari seems happy in his first season with the Thunder but since his arrival last summer, he hasn’t given any assurance that he intends to stay in Oklahoma City beyond the 2019-20 NBA season. When he hits the free agency market this offseason, Gallinari is expected to sign with an NBA team that could give him a huge payday and the opportunity to contend for the NBA championship title. If Gallinari really ends up leaving, trading for Gordon makes a lot of sense for the Thunder.

Gordon could immediately fill Gallinari’s spot. Gordon would give the Thunder a power forward who is also a talented scorer, rebounder, and playmaker. At 24, Gordon perfectly fits the timeline of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who could soon be named as the new face of the franchise in the post-Russell Westbrook era.

To acquire Gordon, Swartz suggested that the Thunder could offer a trade package that includes Dennis Schroder and a 2020 first-round pick to the Magic.

“For Orlando, getting back a starting-caliber guard is a must. Schroder is still just 26 and is in the running for Sixth Man of the Year with the Thunder. In 31.0 minutes per game off the bench, he is averaging 19.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting a career-high 38.1 percent from three. He could either start alongside Markelle Fultz in the Magic backcourt or continue his strong play as a key reserve. Orlando should also ask for one of OKC’s many draft picks, with the Nuggets’ first-rounder this year the first available.”

The potential deal would be a no-brainer for the Magic. Aside from addressing the logjam in their frontcourt, the Magic would also be acquiring a starting-caliber point guard in Schroder. Schroder would serve as an insurance for the Magic in case former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz fails to live up to expectations as their point guard of the future.