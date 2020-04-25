Gizele Oliveira Stuns In Curve-Hugging Green Bodysuit For New Instagram Clip

Brazilian fashion model Gizele Oliveira gave her fans a look at how she’s been maintaining her svelte frame in quarantine via the latest post on her Instagram page.

In the shared clip, the brunette beauty rocked a green bodysuit with a curved low-cut neckline that accentuated her decolletage. She started the video with her back to the camera, giving viewers a look at the garment’s eye-catching racer-back design that was trimmed with a strip of black fabric. The clip then cut to Gizele striking a seductive pose with her chest right up to the camera and her hips cocked to one side.

Then she shared footage of herself exercising. She lay on her side and propped herself up on one elbow as she raised her knee toward her torso. After that, the video cut to Gizele posing with the camera closer to her face, which gave viewers a better look at the understated makeup look she sported. After a couple of typical model facial expressions, she shared another clip of herself flaunting her figure in the ensemble before the video ended.

In her caption, Gizele wrote that the video showcased her “after workout mood.” She also sent a shout-out to her trainer and thanked him for helping her to stay in shape.

The clip has been viewed more than 35,000 times as of this writing, and more than 130 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments section, it appeared that the post had encouraged some of her fans to exercise.

“How do you always manage to motivate me with your posts?!” one commenter wrote before adding a starry-eyed and purple heart emoji in their comment. “I had decided today to be a lazy Friday, but nope, I’m going to work out!”

“Body goals,” another Instagram user wrote.

Other commenters were more focused on complimenting Gizele’s beauty.

“Woooaaah stunning lovely my gorgeous lady, Gizele Oliveira,” said a third admirer. “I need you, my honey.”

In a previous quarantine-themed post, Gizele shared a video and images of herself taken during a FaceTime photo shoot. In it, she rocked a pair of yellow bikini bottoms and an oversized sweater with multicolored horizontal stripes. Gizele wore her hair loose and her chic bangs drew the eye. She also sported a subtle makeup application, opting to accentuate her beauty with dark eyeliner, mascara, and neutral-toned lipstick.

That photo has been liked close to 9,000 times, as of this writing, and more than 120 Instagram users have commented on it.