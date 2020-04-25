Hannah Ann Sluss Sips A Large Glass Of Wine While Rocking A Blue Bikini In Latest Instagram Photo

The former 'Bachelor' contestant Hannah Ann Sluss showed off her fit figure in her latest stunning Instagram photo.

Former Bachelor contestant Hannah Ann Sluss stunned in her latest Instagram photo as she sipped on wine and rocked a blue bikini. The 24-year-old Knoxville, Tennessee native showed off her extremely fit figure in a skimpy bathing suit.

Sluss, who is a model and Instagram influencer turned reality television star, is active on social media and famous for her naturally good looks. In this particular photo the model held up a large, partially filled wine glass of rosé to her mouth while vacationing in Beverly Hills, California.

Sluss has clearly been soaking up the California sun as was visible by her impressive, even tan. Her revealing bathing suit accentuated her cleavage and showed off her flat, toned stomach. The bottom portion of her bathing suit was adorned in tiny, gold hoops. She wore her dark brown hair down in natural waves as she smiled at the camera.

Sluss, who often likes to show off her makeup skills online, went for only light makeup in this particular photo. She opted for only mascara and lip gloss, as she flashed her dazzling white teeth. She kept her accessories simple with only a pair of small, gold hoop earrings.

The model appeared to be enjoying some time outdoors on the roof of a Beverly Hills building, the gorgeous California landscape visible in the background. Sluss gained a massive amount of followers upon her reality television debut and currently boasts 1.4 million on the platform overall. Her stunning modeling photos tend to always do well in terms of popularity and this particular photo was no different, racking in over 200,000 likes.

Instagram users flocked to the comment section of the photo to compliment Sluss on her looks and ask her about her outfit and accessories.

“Please tell me where this bikini is from! I also love all the natural/healthy vibes you’ve been giving,” one person wrote, including a heart emoji.

“Happiness looks great on you girl. I admire you so much!” another person complimented the model.

“What is the name of the self tanner you use? I can’t remember the name of it!” one other fan asked, pointing out Sluss’ noticeable glow.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sluss was engaged to The Bachelor’s Peter Weber for only a short time upon the conclusion of the show. He later broke things off with her after realizing he still had feelings for former contestant Madison Prewett. Weber tried to make things work with Prewett but the pair eventually also broke up. Weber is now dating another former contestant, Kelley Flanagan.