Catherine Giudici Lowe Celebrates Earth Day With An Adorable Photo Of Her Sons Hugging A Tree

Catherine Giudici Lowe's sons Samuel and Isaiah hugged a tree in celebration of Earth Day.

Catherine Giudici Lowe, the wife of former Bachelor Sean Lowe, celebrated Earth Day on Wednesday, April 22 by posting an adorable Instagram photo of her sons 3-year-old Samuel Thomas Lowe and 1-year-old Isaiah Hendrix Lowe. In the photo, the little boys hugged a tree to express their appreciation for nature.

In the sweet photo, Samuel and Isaiah stand in the front yard of the family’s Dallas, Texas home. Samuel links his arms around the trunk of a thin tree while smiling at the camera. The 3-year-old sports a comically matching outfit including a black and lime green sweatsuit with Nike flipflops.

Meanwhile, Isaiah tried to copy his older brother’s pose by standing on his tip toes to reach the trunk of the tree, his expression one of pure concentration. The 1-year-old wore a red and black sweater with a pair of grey sweatpants. He comically opted for the opposite of his brother’s footwear with a brown pair of fuzzy winter boots.

In her caption, Catherine wished her followers a happy Earth day and expressed her gratitude towards God for this planet. The adorable photo warmed many hearts and got the attention of Catherine’s 1.4 million Instagram subscribers. It quickly racked up over 30,000 likes on the platform.

Social media users flocked to the comment section to gush over the sweet photo. Many people jokingly said they could relate to the little boys discombobulated outfits because of staying at home every day during quarantine. Others urged Catherine to have the boys re-enact the comical photo when they are older.

“Love how we are wearing a variety of footware, cute little boys!” one person said of the boys hilarious shoe choices.

“It looks like Samuel is hugging the tree and Isaiah is trying to climb the tree!” another person joked.

Other Instagram users pointed out how in many of Sean and Catherine’s photos, Isaiah seems to me imitating whatever pose his older brother Samuel is doing.

“You can tell Isaiah LOVES his big brother. You have a beautiful family,” one person wrote.

“Samuel is the photo star of kids. Just natural and ready to be shared on Instagram,” another person wrote of the couple’s eldest child.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Catherine and Sean are now the parents of three children after welcoming a baby daughter named Mia in December of 2019. The family has been hunkering down at their Texas residence and practicing social distancing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Throughout quarantine, they have remained active on social media.