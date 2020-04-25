Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Thought She Would ‘Never Speak’ To Tristan Thompson After Their Split

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly happy about where she and Tristan Thompson currently stand after their intense breakup.

Kardashian and Thompson have made major strides in their relationship following Kardashian leaving him in February 2019. Less than one year after he was found allegedly kissing another woman while Kardashian was pregnant, he had a burst of fame for allegedly cheating on the mother of his child with Jordyn Woods. After his alleged betrayal, the two reportedly only spoke to each other when it came to their daughter, True Thompson.

Since deciding to work together as co-parents, Hollywood Life reports the exes are building a new, positive relationship. In addition to speaking to each other on the phone, Thompson has made regular visits to Kardashian’s house. The three are reportedly quarantining together since the NBA star is back in Los Angeles. They also worked together to provide their daughter with an epic, Trolls-themed birthday party which was at Kardashian’s home due to COVID-19.

“Khloe & Tristan have seen one another pretty much daily since he came to LA,” a source revealed. “He’s been spending a lot of time with True and plays with her, and that, of course, makes her incredibly happy.”

Another insider shared Thompson has been able to reflect on his actions as well while the nationwide lockdown is underway. He has reportedly been more in tune with his family, and wants to make his relationship with Kardashian work. Throughout their time apart, Thompson has expressed how much he misses his ex and how happy he is to have her in his life. Kardashian is also reportedly proud of their progress, even though the main focus has been their daughter.

“A year ago Khloe thought she could never even speak to Tristan again and now they talk all the time whether they’re together or not,” the source shared.

“Most of their conversations have to do about True,” but they’re friends again, so it’s a very positive step.”

Thompson has also been stepping away from seeing anyone outside Kardashian and True while he’s at her house. She reportedly made it clear to him she was taking social distancing seriously, and if he wanted to see them he can’t go over to anyone else’s house. Thompson is reportedly sticking to that, as he wants to make sure his daughter is safe. However, Kardashian isn’t ready to consider taking Thompson back yet. However, she was considering having another child with him through artificial insemination, which Thompson also wanted to explore.