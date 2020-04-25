Valentina Lequeux Flaunts Sculpted Midsection In Sports Bra With Cut Outs For New Ab Workout Videos

Valentina Lequeux focused on tightening her core in the latest video series on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a gray sports bra with cut-outs below the bust and a pair of darker gray high-waisted shorts, the Argentinian fitness model, kicked the circuit off with a series of leg raise crunches. For this exercise, she sat on a yoga mat and leaned her torso backward and kept her legs lifted. Propping herself up with her arms, she spread ankles which stretched the yellow resistance band around them. Then she slowly lowered her legs. In text superimposed onto the video, Valentina recommended doing the exercise for 30 seconds.

In the second clip, Valentina placed a towel beneath her bare feet and assumed a pike position. To achieve this, she bent over and placed her hands on the ground and kept her glutes in the air. Using the towel as a glider, she slid her feet back until she got into a plank position. Then she reversed the exercise to complete one rep. She suggested holding the plank position for 3 seconds during the exercise and doing the entire combination for 30 seconds.

In the third video, she started in a plank position on her elbows and toes. Then she twisted her torso and hips to one side and then repeated the motion on the other. This exercise got her longest interval recommendation: one minute.

The second to last clip of the series saw her assume a plank position once more, but this time she raised her knees to her chest. Then she lowered herself onto her elbows and then went back to propping herself up on her arms again. She repeated that motion a couple of times before the video ended. She suggested doing this exercise for 30-sec intervals.

Valentina switched to a reverse plank in the last video and stretched her arms towards her toes as she raised her feet. She recommended doing these for 45 seconds.

The post racked up over 16,000 views in the eight hours after it was posted and more than 200 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, several of her fans shared their appreciation for her exercise demonstrations.

“You are so perfect and as a role mother [sic] so encouraging…I really appreciate your efforts,” one person wrote. “I follow your workout, they are so energetic, practical, and great.”

“Queen of home workouts” another commenter gushed. “I mean OMG the CREATIVITY.”

“Thank you for your workout! Saving all of these,” a third Instagram user added.

“Great ideas! I’m going to start using these daily!” a fourth gushed.