Chris Hayes Blasts White House Press Briefings As ‘Pathological Narcissistic Propaganda Show’

During the opening monologue of his MSNBC show on Friday, anchor Chris Hayes blasted President Donald Trump‘s White House press briefings as a “pathological narcissistic propaganda show,” reports Mediaite.

Hayes began his monologue by pointing out that Trump initially downplayed the severity of COVID-19, suggesting that the virus will simply go away once the summer begins. Now, the anchor said, Trump is trying to find a “magic pill” in order to revive the crashing economy and ensure his re-election.

Hayes said that Trump has been touting the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, despite the fact that there is no evidence that it could be good for treating COVID-19. He also noted that Director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority Rick Bright was reportedly demoted from his position for opposing the administration’s plans regarding unproven drugs.

Nevertheless, Hayes continued, Trump has not stopped looking for “magical solutions” to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. “Nope. He still wants the magic bullet to save him and his reelection,” he said, pointing to Trump’s bizarre suggestions at Thursday’s press briefing.

On Thursday, the president argued that exposing COVID-19 patients to light and heat could be an effective therapy, given that some research appears to indicate that the virus does not spread as quick in warmer weather. Trump also floated the idea of injecting coronavirus patients with disinfectant. The president now claims that the suggestions should not have been taken seriously.

“That’s insane, it sounds insane, but he’s the president. That’s the guy running the country. People listen,” Hayes said. “We’re heading towards a million cases. We’re on our way to that. 26 million people have lost their jobs,” he continued.

The anchor added that the White House has not offered a concrete plan of action to deal with the pandemic. “There’s no plan or solutions coming from the White House,” Hayes said.

“Instead, there is every night carried on this network and others a two-hour pathological narcissistic propaganda show in which the president feels some fleeting sense of satisfaction because people are watching him.”

As Mediaite notes, Hayes has previously argued that cable networks — including his own — should stop broadcasting Trump’s press conferences.

Even some prominent conservative media figures are skeptical about Trump’s claim that Thursday’s suggestions were merely sarcasm. On Friday, Fox Business Network anchor Neil Cavuto called on the president to clarify his remarks and “unequivocally” state that Americans should not inject themselves with disinfectants to treat the coronavirus.

Public health experts have strongly pushed back against Trump’s propositions, and Lysol released a statement explaining that its products cannot be used to treat COVID-19.