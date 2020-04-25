Kandi Burruss Reveals Some Of The ‘RHOA’ Cast Walked Out Of The Reunion While Filming

Kandi Burruss teased what went down during Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 reunion.

The Inquisitr shared the virtual cast reunion was filmed on Thursday, April 23. Burruss had previously shared on Instagram that she dislikes the annual events, which she has appeared in since Season 2 of the series. During her interview with Hollywood Life, Burruss added more insight into why she made the comment. While chatting with the outlet via Instagram Live, she admitted that some of her castmates left the reunion early due to how intense the show had become. Burruss couldn’t reveal any of their names but did share what lead to them deciding to walk out.

“I’m not going to lie. Well, for me, it was aggressive,” Burruss recalled. “I would say aggressive because I mean the arguments were going so crazy sometimes that [host] Andy [Cohen] is trying to get us to stop and he can’t because we’re not in the room with him so nobody can stop us from talking or saying what we need to say, so people are just going for roadkill when they say what it is they need to say until finally some of us had to be muted.”

Burruss also said the arguments between the housewives began to affect her, even though she wasn’t involved. She said some of the arguments were so loud, her ears began to hurt just by listening to them. After the taping, Burruss said she reached out to fellow cast member, Marlo Hampton, who proclaimed she needed to relax with a drink to forget what happened while they were filming.

While Burruss confirmed the reunion will be a wild ride, she didn’t mention who was involved in the screaming match. Fans of the show will know that two of the series’ main culprits would be NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore. The two women have been feuding on the show throughout the entire season, and have bashed each other in interviews. During Moore’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live, she claimed to have “receipts” on her former friend. She confirmed she plans to share the information she has at the reunion, and fans will have to see what she comes up with.

The RHOA reunions have been nicknamed the Super Bowl of reunions by Cohen. Although they weren’t physically together due to COVID-19, the show is slated to still be a much-watch event. Cohen shared the day after filming the reunion that he had his first hangover in months after having tequila shortly after taping ended.