Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex, Scott Disck, Shocks Fans By ‘Liking’ Throwback Photos From Their Romance

Scott Disick recently had fans thinking he wants Kourtney Kardashian back after his latest Instagram interaction.

Although they haven’t been together in years, the former couple’s supporters still enjoy seeing moments from the love they shared together. Us Weekly reports an Instagram fan page of Kardashian’s named Kourtney Archives, shared a throwback photos of the co-parents. In the photos, which were taken in Miami back in 2012, show the couple having a PDA-filled time outside. Kardashian wore a dark orange, short jumpsuit with a snakeskin belt and tan sandals. Disick’s cozy attire in the photo included a dark grey sweatsuit and a light grey t-shirt. The couple shared a sweet kiss while Kardashian had one hand on her waist and another on his arm.

The second photo from the slideshow showed Kardashian and Disick continuing their PDA session. While standing next to a white car, Disick placed his hands on his ex’s backside. Kardashian fully embraced him by wrapping her arms around his neck. As he looks lovingly at Kardashian, she smiled while looking away from him.

Disick hit “like” on the Instagram post shortly after it was published. The action drove his and Kardashian’s fans wild, as they suspected he misses the mother of his children. Other commenters tagged Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, to expose Disick for hitting the heart button. The model neglected to respond to the photo.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans first met the former power couple on their first episode of the E! series. Throughout their relationship, which lasted from 2006-2015, they welcomed three children into the world- Mason, 10, Penelope, 7 and Reign, 4. Once they decided to break up, the two decided to remain friends and raise their children as a unit. Kardashian has also reportedly embraced Richie, who began dating Disick in September 2017. Richie also reportedly doesn’t have a problem with Kardashian remaining apart of her boyfriend’s life.

“Kourtney thinks Sofia brings out the best in Scott and is happy for them,” a source reported. “Kourtney and Sofia share a common background and lifestyle, and Sofia is easy to get along with and is a normal girl.”

Like her ex, Kardashian also moved on to other suitors following the demise of their relationship. Her first serious relationship post-Disick was with model Younes Bendjima. The pair dated for two years before deciding to end things. Though they’re no longer in a committed union, he was her plus one at her family’s annual Christmas party back in December 2019.