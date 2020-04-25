David Dobrik Shocks Fans By Giving Away Thousands Of Dollars To Assist Strangers During The Pandemic

YouTuber David Dobrik found people particularly in need of financial assistance and awarded them with cash.

Popular YouTuber David Dobrik shocked his fans on Friday by posting a heartwarming video in which he gave away thousands of dollars to strangers in need. Through social media Dobrik was able to come up with a long list of local strangers that have found themselves facing particularly hard times due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Dexerto.

Dobrik, who usually posts twice a week, has been absent from YouTube for nearly a month because he did not feel it was right to be posting his comedic and lighthearted videos during such difficult times. In addition, stay-at-home restrictions in the state of California have made it difficult to film with his usual group of friends. However, he was still looking for ways to support his fans during this difficult time.

Thus, he took to Twitter to ask fans to text him at a text subscription phone number so that he could narrow down individuals locally who were in need of a helping hand financially. He then partnered with the video game company Electronic Arts to gather up the funds. Accompanied by his friends Natalie Mariduena and Jason Nash, Dobrik drove all over Los Angeles delivering gifts.

The YouTuber and comedian began by handing out gaming consoles and iPads. He then drove to the homes of fans and threw them frisbees with money taped to one side. The video was full of lots of happy tears from grateful fans. Dobrik commented upon the video to explain his process for pinpointing the recipients of the money and to give fans an idea of when they can expect regular posts again.

“Hey guys!!! So i found most of the people in this video by them texting me their address and what situation they were going through!! We are always going to try to do more stuff like this especially when quarantine is over and we start visiting more cities!! So text me so i have your number and then ill be able to reach out when I’m in your city!! Also, I’m not going to be posting till all this virus stuff is over with, but trust me I MISS IT SO MUCH and i’m ready to go when it’s time!”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dobrik has a reputation of often giving away money and lavish gifts to others. In a video that he posted in February, he surprised a hardworking single mother with a check for $25,000.