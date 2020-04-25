Niece Waidhofer Shares A Sultry Bathtub Photo, Flaunts Her Incredible Cleavage

Niece Waidhofer brightened up her Instagram timeline with a sexy pic of herself taking a bath. She gave her fans an eyeful of her cleavage while carefully holding her arms over her chest to conceal her nipples from the Instagram censors.

The model extended her left arm to take her selfie. Considering she was in the middle of bathing, Niece was stark naked and revealed lots of skin to her 1.8 million followers. She canted her head to the side, almost resting it on her shoulder while she made a sultry facial expression at the camera.

Despite being submerged in water, Niece did not forgo the glam. She applied a full face of makeup before getting into the bath. She thickened her eyelashes with lots of mascara and blended multiple shades of eyeshadow across her lids to create a dramatic smokey eye look. The stunner finished her application with some blush, foundation, and a little bit of pink lipstick to brighten her pout.

She tied her hair up into a messy bun. A few damp strands hung down and clung to her face.

Niece jokingly added “Public Swimming Pool” to her Instagram geotag.

In a lengthy caption, Niece joked that one day in the future, she would use her iPad to show her grandchildren how their grandfather won her heart. However, unlike what some of her followers seem to think, she is not impressed by the video she keeps getting tagged in showing two people having sex in a community swimming pool.

She even wrote out a joke version of the conversation, which she says is “likely NOT how the conversation is going to unfold.”

According to Niece, she has been tagged in the same video at least twice.

“This quarantine got some of y’all acting a little too wild #AnInstagramLoveStory,” she concluded.

Her latest post proved to be a hit with her loyal fan base. In less than four hours of going live, her pic earned more than 58,400 likes and over 1,100 comments. Dozens of users responded to her caption with incredulity, wondering “what was wrong with people.”

“What do you mean? That’s exactly how I was planning to meet my future husband,” joked one sarcastic user.

“You are sooo Dam cute,” gushed another admirer, adding multiple heart-eyes emoji to their remark.

“An anti-love story, hilarious lmao,” wrote a third person.

A few days ago, The Inquisitr reported that Niece had shared a photo of herself wearing handcuffs and lace lingerie.