Isabelle Mathers Shows Some Serious Skin In Nothing But Bikini Bottoms On Instagram

Isabelle Mathers gave her 1.2 million Instagram followers something to talk about today when she shared a racy new snap that added some serious heat to her page. The Australian model flaunted her incredible assets in a very risque ensemble that showed some serious skin, much to the delight of her fans.

Isabelle stood square in front of the camera in the sultry black-and-white image, staring it down with an intense and alluring gaze. She captivated her audience by stripping down to nothing more than a pair of textured bikini bottoms — a look that surely had more than a few pulses racing. The itty-bitty swimwear boasted a daringly high-cut design that showcased her curvy hips and a glimpse at her sculpted thighs. Its string waistband tied high up on her hips in dainty bows, accentuating her trim waist, flat midsection, and abs.

The 21-year-old placed one of her perfectly manicured hands across her bare chest, however, her efforts to cover up her voluptuous assets were minimal at best. While the strategic pose allowed her to skirt around Instagram’s no-nudity regulations, an ample amount of cleavage and underboob were still left very much with eyesight. A statement necklaces with a large, glass pendant fell over her bare decolletage to draw further attention to the revealing display, while a delicate ring added a hint of bling.

Isabelle’s long, brunette tresses were worn down in the steamy shot. They were perfectly parted in the middle and cascaded messily over her shoulders and loose, voluminous waves. She highlighted her striking facial features with a touch of makeup that also played up her natural beauty. The application included a dusting of blush and highlighter and a thick coat of mascara over her long lashes.

Fans were hardly shy about showing the NSFW new addition to Isabelle’s Instagram feed some love. It has earned nearly 114,000 likes since going live on Friday, as well as hundreds of compliments.

“So unreal, you’re the prettiest,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that the model was a “masterpiece.”

“You’re the meaning of perfection,” a third follower quipped.

“Oh My God! What a phenomenal physique! Your beauty is incredible!” gushed a fourth admirer.

Isabelle always seems to impress her fans whether or not she’s showing some skin. Another recent, multi-pic upload saw her flaunting her killer curves in a form-fitting black romper and edgy combat boots. That look proved popular as well, racking up over 203,000 likes and 1,622 comments to date.