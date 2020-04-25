WWE Rumors: Real Reason For New Faction’s Recent Push Revealed

The faction involving Zelina Vega, Andrade, Angel Garza and Austin Theory has been featured prominently on Monday Night Raw in recent weeks. However, despite being one of the most talked about WWE stables in recent memory, their formation was an accident, according to a new report.

As noted by Sportskeeda‘s Tom Colohue, while speaking on the latest Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Angel Garza was reportedly only called up to the main roster as a temporary measure. At least that was the plan until the superstar inadvertently convinced his peers and management that he’d be better suited to Monday Night Raw, and the rest is history.

“The idea was then that he would go back to NXT. But he didn’t. He did extremely well — he really got over, and Zelina Vega pushed for him to stay and Andrade pushed for him to stay. And then, Andrade was unavailable, again. So Austin Theory started getting involved. And now there are so many people who aren’t involved, this faction has become the most important thing possible.”

Garza was initially brought in to replace Andrade after the latter superstar got suspended for a Wellness Policy violation. The former NXT superstar subsequently feuded with Rey Mysterio, and his performances against the WWE legend undoubtedly boosted his standing in the company.

Theory, on the other hand, is another recent addition to the Monday Night Raw roster. His promotion came as a surprise as he only joined the company last year and is currently one of its youngest superstars. As documented by Cageside Seats, Paul Heyman is supposedly very high on the 22-year-old, which explains his meteoric rise to the red brand.

The Sportskeeda report did also note that the faction has lost most of its matches. According to Colohue, however, fans and pundits should be focusing more on the amount of television they have been receiving, as that’s more of an indicator when it comes to determining the company’s biggest stars.

The faction was involved in six segments on the latest Monday Night Raw, suggesting that they are going to receive a big push in the coming weeks. It’s surely only a matter of time before they start winning matches through strength in numbers alone.

While the superstars’ recent involvement on the red brand’s weekly show could also be based on a depleted roster due to the coronavirus pandemic, there’s no denying that they’ve seized on the opportunity.

Garza has also been compared to Eddie Guerrero, which could make him the ideal candidate to become the company’s next top Latino star.