‘RHOA’ Star Cynthia Bailey Says She And Fiance Mike Hill Invited All Of Her Cast Members To Their Wedding

Cynthia Bailey confirmed all of her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars have an exclusive invite to her and Mike Hill’s wedding.

The Bravo series wrapped its 12th season on Sunday, April 19. Bailey shared with Us Weekly she wants all of the current cast to attend her nuptials, which was slated to take place on October 10, 2020. Currently, Bailey says she is on good terms with all of her cast, which includes Kandi Burruss, Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore and NeNe Leakes.

“I actually left off the season in a pretty good place with everyone,” Bailey said as she reflected on the season. “So far, everyone is still being considered to be on the list. For sure. I think everyone’s pretty much going to make the cut. I don’t know who’s going to get to be a bridesmaid though.”

Viewers of RHOA watched this season as Bailey and Leakes agreed to remain cordial for the time being. The two were extremely close through the years, but fell out after Bailey invited Moore to an event after knowing her and Leakes were at odds. Although they were able to mend their relationship, Bailey has shared she wasn’t sure if Leakes would actually come to her wedding.

Although all of the Atlanta housewives are invited to join in on her special day, Bailey admitted she had a “bump” with one of her co-stars at their reunion. She said the virtual special made her feel “really good” after the explosive season. Additionally, Bailey said she’s “excited” to see each of the cast members face their issues for the first time since filming, especially Moore and Leakes.

Bailey and Hill got engaged back in July 2019. On the season finale of RHOA, Bailey expressed how excited she was about the wedding date to her daughter, Noelle Robinson. However, their wedding plans are currently on hold due to COVID-19 outbreak. The Inquisitr reported back in March that Bailey wasn’t sure if she would be sending out her invitations for the fall wedding. She also said if the wedding does have to be delayed, her family’s safety is what’s most important.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast reunion wrapped filming on Thursday, April 23. Bravo is set to air the first part of the special on Sunday, May 10. Bailey said filming the show from her home was more difficult than she imagined.

“When I tell you I will never complain about doing a reunion again in my life because we usually have so much help,” she said. “It was crazy. It was very stressful.”