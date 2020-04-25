Julianne Kissinger Sizzles In Tiny Yellow Bikini

Julianne Kissinger took a 20-day break from Instagram but was back on the platform today with an eye-catching new update. In the photo, she rocked a tiny yellow bikini that popped against her tanned body. She posed outside of a white building and exuded tons of flirty vibes.

The model stood next to a white wall and placed her left hand on the corner. She faced the camera straight-on and tugged down the right side of her small bikini bottoms. She gave a coy expression for the camera with her lips parted, although the right side of her face was partially obscured by her luxurious, long locks.

Julianne’s bikini top hugged her chest and left her sideboob and underboob showing. Her equally small bottoms had a low waistline that rested in the middle of her curvy hips. The way that she tugged on the straps brought attention to her hourglass figure and toned abs.

Moreover, she wore her hair down with the bottom of her locks featuring light blond highlights. Her makeup application included shimmery light eyeshadow mixed with a dark purple tone, dark liner on her lower lids, and pink lipstick. Her black manicure was also notable. Furthermore, Julianne sported a couple of accessories that added a chic vibe to her look. They included earrings and a short circular charm necklace.

The backdrop was very blurry, but it was possible to make out a large palm tree directly behind her with a small garden to the side.

In the post, Julianne promoted her second Instagram account, @juliannexobby. She also gave photo credits to Aaron Riveroll.

The snap has garnered over 102,900 likes so far with plenty of followers stopping by the comments section with a variety of messages.

“You are such a goddess!” gushed a social media user.

Others responded to her caption.

“Great to have you back. Just plain awesome is how you look in that bikini,” raved another fan.

“Wow you sure haven’t taken a break from being perfect,” declared a third admirer.

“Ahhh babe you look so good! Missed that pretty face,” wrote a fourth devotee.

Before taking the break from social media, Julianne shared another popular photo on April 4. She angled her back to the camera and lifted her skirt in a playful manner to flaunt her derrière. Her outfit was all-red with white floral designs throughout, and her top had ruffled straps and a front-tie accent. The model smiled widely and wore a full face of makeup. She rocked jet black, long lashes, silver eyeshadow, and dark liner on her lower lids.