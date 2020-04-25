Brit Manuela Slays In Black Mesh Lingerie

Brit Manuela knows how to keep her 913,000 Instagram followers coming back for more. The American model has been tantalizing her fans with a number of skin-baring snaps — a trend she continued in the most recent addition to her feed shared earlier today.

Two steamy photos were included in the 26-year-old’s latest social media post, which a geotag indicated were taken in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Brit sat on top of a plush couch adorned with striped throw pillows, gazing at the camera with an intense and sultry stare. In the second snap, she averted her eyes to something outside of the frame — possibly something outside the open window that allowed a stream of golden sunlight to spill into the room.

The brunette bombshell slayed in nothing but the bare essentials for the golden hour photoshoot. She rocked a set of black lingerie from Lounge Underwear, which appeared to be apart of the brand’s newly released Countour Mesh Collection. Her look included a wireless bra with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. An ample amount of cleavage was exposed thanks to the number’s plunging v-neckline, while a set of sheer, mesh panels along each side of her chest teased another look at her voluptuous assets.

Brit also sported a pair of matching black panties that featured the same mesh paneling along her pelvis. The lingerie had a daringly high-cut style that showed off her curvy hips and sculpted legs. It also had a thick logo waistband made of a velvet material that sat high up on her hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection and abs.

A gold pendant necklace was added to the model’s look, as were a pair of dainty hoop earrings. She tied her long, dark tresses up in a sleek top knot that sat high on top of her head, though let two small strands fall out in front of her face. She also wore a minimal application of makeup that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Fans did not hesitate to shower the double-Instagram update with love. It has earned nearly 29,000 likes after just eight hours of going live to Brit’s feed, as well as hundreds of compliments.

“You’re glowing babe wow,” one person wrote.

Another fan called Brit “an angel on earth.”

‘This is so hot,” a third admirer remarked.

“You are goals,” quipped a fourth fan.

This is hardly the most risque look that Brit has sported on Instagram. Yesterday, she stripped down to an even racier lingerie look that included a cupless bra and strappy panties. The scantily-clad snaps proved popular with her audience as well, who have awarded the upload over 46,000 likes and 968 comments to date.