Veronica Bielik Rocks A Black Bikini And Puts Her Peachy Posterior On Full Display

Polish model Veronica Bielik recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her 2.8 million followers with a hot booty snapshot.

In the throwback snap, which was uploaded to the photo-sharing platform on Friday, April 24, Veronica could be seen rocking a skimpy black string bikini, one that allowed her to show off major skin. To spice things up, she turned her back toward the camera to put her peachy posterior on full display.

To add an additional touch of sexiness to her attire, she also wore a white négligée which she slipped off her arms to strike a pose. She seductively looked at the camera and flashed her beautiful smile.

Staying true to form, she opted for a full face of makeup. In keeping with the daytime, outdoor shoot, however, she chose subtle shades. The application included foundation, a nude lipstick, nude blush, lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup by defining her eyebrows.

She wore her highlighted tresses down and allowed them to fall over her back and bare shoulders.

Although Veronica did not include a geotag with her post, another one of her pictures that was captured at the same location indicates that the photoshoot took place at the Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, a luxury resort in the United Arab Emirates.

In the caption, she wrote that she really wants to kiss someone but is unable to do so, probably because of social distancing.

Within 14 hours of going live, the sexy snap accrued more than 125,000 likes. Her ardent fans also took to the comments section and posted more than 2,400 messages to let her know how much they adore her.

“I know we should socially distance ourself but when it comes to kissing you, I can’t resist,” one of her fans expressed his wishful thinking.

“Omg, you have the hottest booty in the world. I can’t take my eyes off it. More booty snaps, please!” another user chimed in.

“Whoa!! An example of perfect beauty. Are you even real?” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer thanked Veronica for sharing her beautiful pics on IG.

“You post, I smile! You know how to put a smile on people’s faces. You’re the best model I follow on Instagram.”

Apart from her fans, many other models also liked and commented on the snap, including Emma Hernan, Nina Serebrova, Katelyn Runck, Arianny Celeste, and Khloe Terae.

Even though Veronica is in lockdown and has not been able to go on her professional photoshoots, she keeps her timeline alive by sharing old snaps every week. Not long ago, she shared a throwback snap from Milan, Italy, in which she was featured rocking an off-the-shoulder crop top, one that put her curves and midsection on full display.