WWE Rumors: Underutilized ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstar Could Be Set For A Push

Apollo Crews hasn’t been a priority superstar in the eyes of WWE management ever since he was promoted to the main roster in 2016. When he did receive the call-up, some fans and pundits felt that it was too soon for the performer, since he hadn’t developed his character in NXT. Since then he’s served as an enhancement talent on the red and blue brands, but his luck could be set to change.

According to Sportskeeda, Tom Colohue recently shared a backstage update on why Crews has been getting a minor push of late. The reason for Crews’ change in fortune is reportedly because Paul Heyman is a fan of the superstar, and executive director even requested that he be moved to Monday Night Raw after being a member of the Friday Night SmackDown roster until recently.

Colohue also noted that Crews has been damaged by some main roster storylines which have made him look weak, but the journalist doesn’t believe that the Monday Night Raw star is beyond saving.

“He’s been bullied by Sheamus and bullied by Dolph Ziggler. That’s really not much of anything. There are definitely a few people who wanted to see him pushed. Paul Heyman wanted to get a hold of him on Raw. He got him and we saw a great match with Aleister Black and he’s had a match with MVP now. While I don’t think this is his last chance, this is definitely his best chance”

Colohue discussed how Crews has the ability to connect with the WWE Universe. While the superstar isn’t known for his promo skills, Colohue thinks his power and offense stands out from the pack, and when he’s given a chance to perform with enthusiasm, it resonates with wrestling fans.

However, Crews’ push has arrived at a time where there’s no telling if he’s getting over with the WWE fans. Given that there will not be a crowd present at any upcoming shows until the coronavirus pandemic has calmed down, there is no measuring stick to get an idea on whether or not he’s getting over.

Of course, Heyman does have a tendency to create unlikely stars. Buddy Murphy was in a similar position to Crews last year, but Heyman reportedly took a liking to the star and pushed him as part of Seth Rollins’ heel faction. Perhaps Crews will be given a similar push and allowed to show what he’s truly capable of.