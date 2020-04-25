Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Stuns In Revealing ‘Referee’ Outfit While Walking Down The Street

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders has teased fans about an upcoming announcement with a series of scintillating Instagram posts. She walked down a street wearing a tight referee shirt, tiny shorts and knee-high socks in a video for her latest post.

The sports world has been at a standstill due to most of the country being shut down during the coronavirus outbreak. Sonders has dedicated free time to frequently posting on social media and this week. She has mentioned in several posts that she plans to join another platform that will give fans even more access. Each of these updates featured steamy images from previous swimsuit photo shoots.

Sonders – whose real name is Holly Niederkohr – uploaded a video with a sports theme in her latest post. The 33-year-old wore a referee-inspired ensemble. She was filmed strutting down The Grove in Los Angeles, California and wore a tight-fitting striped referee shirt that was tucked into shorts so tiny they barely contained her backside. The model also sported black knee-high socks that had white horizontal stripes at the top, and she had on black high heels. Sonders wore a white belt and black collar to round out the outfit. She carried a black purse as she walked down the street.

The Michigan State University alum was filmed turning a corner and flipping her hair at the end of the video, which revealed white patches on the back of her shorts. Her caption referenced possibly refereeing for fans in the future.

After only two hours the spicy clip earned more than 6,300 likes from her 460,000 Instagram followers. Over 320 comments were left on the former golfer’s footage. Instagram model Toochi Kash replied with fire and then heart-eye emoji comments, and model Tanya Tate complimented Sonders’ outfit.

Fans offered several suggestions for which event they would want to see Sonders officiate.

“Um…twister, you and me, ref that one,” one follower joked.

“Tiger and Manning vs Phil and Brady,” one fan suggested, referring to the upcoming celebrity golf match.

Multiple Instagram users mentioned the model’s relationship with “Vegas Dave.”

“Poor Holly still doesn’t realize she lost all respect and credibility when she got with Scam Artist Vegas Dave,” a follower commented.

“Did you see Kingsbury’s house? You left that for that Vegas dude?” another replied.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Sonders posted a revealing picture on Thursday that featured her nude from the waist down. The model used strategically-placed golf balls to cover herself in the sultry image.