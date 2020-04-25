Jojo Babie Flaunts Curvy Booty In Tiny Thong On Instagram

Jojo Babie posted a new selfie to her Instagram page today and she rocked a tiny thong for the eye-catching snap. She posed indoors and her pose emphasized her curvy derrière.

In the photo, the model stood with her back facing the camera. She placed her right hand on her hip and held the phone up with her left hand. She twisted her torso to take the shot and her revealing outfit allowed her to flaunt her booty.

Jojo rocked a dark bluish-gray crop top with short sleeves and a pair of small black thong bottoms with high straps. She completed her look with a pair of lacy thigh-high stockings. These were black with vertical squiggly line designs.

The Asian sensation wore her hair down in a casual side part and brushed most of her locks over her left shoulder. She glanced at her phone for the picture and parted her lips slightly in a coy manner. The phone had a black-and-silver case on it with a geometric design. Moreover, her makeup application included heavy, dark lashes and matching eyeliner on her upper lids. She also rocked light pink lipstick.

She took the image using a large floor-length mirror with a silver frame. She stood on brown carpet but it was divided by the reddish-white tiled flooring in the backdrop with a gold accent. Behind her was a white wall with an oversized clock and a narrow hallway with built-in shelving.

The room was lit by natural lighting and her skin looked flawless.

The update was posted five hours ago and has garnered over 93,800 likes. Many of Jojo’s adoring fans took to the comments section to gush about her figure.

“Jojo, you’re such a hottie,” declared a follower.

“If friday looks like this, let everyday [sic] be friday,” joked a second admirer.

Others responded to her caption.

“..I was good but i’m great now @jojo_babie,” gushed a third social media user.

“I’m good now that I see you. Love it. So fine,” raved another devotee.

Jojo posted another sizzling Instagram update on April 12, that time opting for a black, lacy teddy. She posed in front of a plush white bed and stood with her body arched slightly and her hands placed behind her. The teddy had scalloped edging along her cleavage that brought attention to her chest. She glanced over at the camera with a fierce expression on her face and her long blond hair fell in front of her shoulders.