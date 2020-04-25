Stephanie Sanzo Stretches Her Muscled Physique In Snug Black Shorts And Matching Crop Top Before Deadlift

Stephanie Sanzo gave her over one million Instagram followers a glimpse at how she warms up before weightlifting via the most recent video on her Instagram page. Rocking black shorts and a matching long-sleeved crop-top, the Australian fitness trainer and mother-of-two started her warm-up with a foam roller.

Propping herself up with her arms, she placed it beneath one of her thighs and then pushed her body forward, which caused it to roll under her. After that, she used it to massage her glutes, abductors, and hip flexors. Then she moved on to a series of active stretches. She got into the pigeon pose first which required her to sit on the floor with one knee bent in front of her and the other stretched behind her.

Stephanie did two dynamic stretches after that, a set of hip fire hydrants ⁣and then some rolling “V” sits. Then she ended her warm-up session with two mobility drills, Bulgarian split squats, and wide-foot mountain climbers.

Then, the video cut to a shot of Stephanie standing behind a heavy-looking barbell. Then she bent her knees and leaned forward before she took hold of the barbell with an underhanded grip on one side and an overhanded one on the other. Then she hoisted the weight upward, straightening her knees as she did so. She then repeated the sumo deadlift three times before she dropped to her knees, clearly wiped out from the exercise.

The post has been liked more than 85,000 times, as of this writing, and close to 200 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments section, fans expressed their gratitude to Stephanie for the workout demonstration.

“These are all very good stretches,” one person wrote. “Learned so much. Thank you for sharing!”

“I’ve been working on my flexibility and range of motion since quarantine but have never done this before spot for my heavy sumos!” another added. Thank you, babe, I’m giving this warm-up stretch a try tomorrow.”

“Thanks for da reminder someone hasn’t done there hip stretches in while,” a third Instagram user commented. “I usually would spend bout 1/2 hr warming up and stretching beforehand to try and loosen my hips up and warm my knees up.”

And finally, a fourth commenter complimented Stephanie’s weightlifting prowess.

“Please don’t take this the wrong way but if there’s any female I could say is a beast in the gym it’s you,” they wrote.

Stephanie saw the comment and indicated that she appreciated the praise.