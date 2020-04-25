Mary Bellavita Shows Off Oiled-Up Body In A Very Tiny Bikini

American fitness model Mary Bellavita recently took to her page and wowed her fans with yet another NSFW snapshot.

In the pic, which was uploaded on Thursday, April 23, Mary could be seen rocking a dangerously tiny, anima-print bikini. The ensemble struggled to contain her assets, as a result of which she showed off major skin. To spice things up, Mary oiled-up her body for an additional touch of sexiness.

In keeping with her signature style, she opted for a full face of makeup. The application included foundation, a nude lipstick, heavily-lined eyes, a peach eyeshadow, and well-defined, dark eyebrows. She finished off her makeup application with a thick coat of mascara applied over false eyelashes. To ramp up the glam, she also had her nails painted with a black polish.

Mary wore her brunette tresses down and allowed them to fall over her back and shoulders. In terms of accessories, she kept it very simple by only opting for a silver ring.

For the picture, she stood against an orange wall. She struck a side pose and slightly spread her legs apart to provide her fans with a generous view of her sexy legs and pert derriere. She kept one of her hands on the wall while holding the other hand behind her head. She slightly puckered her lips and gazed at the camera to pull off a very seductive look.

Mary included a long caption with her post in which she informed her fans that the picture was a throwback from the time when she was leaner. The model added that owing to the ongoing lockdown, she has gained a little weight. She also stated that she is missing her glamorous modeling life when she used to be busy with content creation and photoshoots. In the end, she added that she, like everyone else, wishes for the coronavirus crisis to be over soon.

The model also tagged her photographer in the post for acknowledgment.

Within a day of posting, the snap accrued more than 32,000 likes and above 300 comments.

“I didn’t even realize the change [in your weight] until I saw this picture next to the video you posted. Either way, you’re killing it,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow!! You’re the most beautiful and sexy lady, always so perfect and spectacular!” another user chimed in.

“Well, I think you look much more beautiful when you’re thicker, with tight legs and tight butt. Seriously, you are so hot!” a third admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “delicious,” and “forever pretty,” to express their admiration for Mary.

Apart from her fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Francia James, Pandora Blue, and Rianna Conner Carpenter.