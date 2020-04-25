Pregnant Jamie Otis Sobs In Instagram Video After COVID-19 Test

Jamie Otis was tested for the coronavirus because she is currently full term and preparing to give birth.

Former Married at First Sight actress Jamie Otis took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an emotional video after undergoing a coronavirus test. Even though Otis has not yet received her results and does not think she is ill, she sobbed due to the stress of the procedure. She is particularly worried because she is currently preparing to give birth, according to Today.

Otis, who was also once a star on Ben Flajnik’s season of The Bachelor, is expecting her second child with her husband Doug Hehner after undergoing multiple miscarriages. Thus far, her pregnancy has been healthy and she is currently full term. It was not clear whether Otis decided to get tested for the coronavirus on her own or if she was recommended to do so by her physician due to her pregnancy. However, she expressed her intense anxiety regarding preparing for a natural, unmediciated birth in the midst of the coronavirus.

In the video, she sat in her car outside the facility where she got tested. A blue face mask hangs around her neck. Tears ran down her face causing her mascara to run as she expressed her fears.

“I don’t know why, I’m genuinely just so nervous. I think I’m fine. But then I’m like, ‘Am I fine? I don’t know if I’m fine.’ Just the swab, I mean, that hurt really bad going up. So then I was like, ‘Good God, if I can’t handle the swab going up my nose, how am I going to have an unmedicated childbirth?’ I think I’m just a little overwhelmed and I feel so annoyed at myself for being such a wimp about this.”

Otis went on to say that she has struggled to get control of her anxiety throughout this pregnancy. Her worries have understandably escalated in recent months due to the pandemic. She said that she feels her worrying has begun to irritate her husband and their 2-year-old daughter Henley Grace. Nevertheless, she just could not seem to get her emotions under control.

“I don’t know how to reset my brain so I can just chill the out,” she said.

Otis’ fears are understandable as there is still limited information regarding how the coronavirus can impact a pregnancy. As The Inquisitr previously reported, health officials have encouraged pregnant women to take extra special precautions by practicing social distancing and keeping their hands washed. While these things are precautions everyone should be taking, it is especially important for pregnant women.