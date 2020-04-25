‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Dishes On Friendship With Kyle Richards, Says Denise Richards ‘Loves’ Attention

Teddi Mellencamp is opening up about her dynamic with her co-star.

Teddi Mellencamp has a lot of friends on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast but when it comes to her closest friend on the show, that honor belongs to Kyle Richards.

During a video interview with Access Hollywood earlier this week, Teddi opened up about the close relationship she has with Kyle and Kyle’s entire family before opening up about why she believes Denise Richards will definitely be present when she and her co-stars reunite to film the Season 10 reunion in the coming months.

“Kyle and I have a super authentic friendship,” Teddi explained, according to a YouTube clip.

According to Teddi, not only are she and Kyle friends, their husbands, Edwin Arroyave and Mauricio Umansky, are all friends, as are their kids. Teddi also revealed that she and Kyle have enjoyed taking vacations with one another before describing their relationship as “really close.”

“We enjoy a lot of the same things. That hasn’t changed,” she said.

While Teddi and Kyle established a relationship with one another when Teddi first joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast during its eighth season, they didn’t get really close until the show’s ninth season and have continued to enjoy one another’s company ever since. In fact, in February, when Teddi welcomed her third child with Arroyave, Kyle visited her in the hospital and was later seen paying her a visit at her home in the Hollywood Hills.

As for Teddi’s thoughts on Denise, she told the outlet that her co-star would be at the upcoming reunion taping.

“There’s a part of her that loves all the attention and I think there’s no way she’s going to miss an opportunity,” Teddi explained.

Teddi then said that Denise has been controlling the press for many, many years and will likely come to the reunion “ready” to hash things out with the cast.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kyle was recently forced to defend her friendship with Teddi on Instagram after a fan sent a message to her in the comments of one of her photos and suggested she should drop Teddi and rekindle her past friendship with Lisa Vanderpump, who she had a falling out with during Season 9.

According to a report shared by All About the Real Housewives in March, the fan told Kyle that Teddi “is not good for [her]” before Kyle fired back, asking, “How do you know what is good for me?”