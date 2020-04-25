Antje Utgaard Shows Off Major Sideboob And Sexy Thighs In A Black Swimsuit

American model Antje Utgaard is no stranger to flaunting her amazing curves on Instagram. Friday, April 24, was no exception, as she took to her page and treated her 1.8 million followers to a very hot swimsuit snap.

In the picture, Antje could be seen rocking a low-cut black swimsuit, one that allowed her to show off major skin. As she struck a side pose, she flashed ample sideboob and a glimpse of her cleavage. She spiced things up by tugging at the hemline of her ensemble and, in the process, she showed off her sexy thighs.

Staying true to her style, she opted for a full face of makeup but chose subtle shades in keeping with the outdoor, daytime photoshoot. The application featured foundation, nude blush, a nude shade of lipstick combined with gloss, nude eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows.

Antje wore her brunette tresses, that had been soaked in water, down.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Amalfi, a town situated near the southwest coast of Italy. She partially submerged herself in seawater, sexily gazed at the camera, and parted her lips.

In the caption, Antje wrote that she has been missing her summer travel experiences. She also asked her fans about the places that they would like to visit once the coronavirus crisis is over.

Within five hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 17,000 likes. What’s more, her fans took to the comments section and posted 217 messages in which they praised her amazing curves. Some of them also enthusiastically shared their travel plans, adding that they hope the situation would normalize soon.

“You are the hottest American girl on Instagram!” one of her fans commented on the pic, adding multiple heart emoji.

“I love your body! You look super gorgeous, Antje! Once this craziness is over, I will probably be visiting NYC or Southern Europe,” another user wrote.

“Damn, you have the best legs! And those sexy eyes of yours are mind-blowing!” a third follower remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer expressed his wish to meet the model.

“Once this coronavirus is gone, I would like to meet you!” they wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “what a babe,” “love you,” and “wifey,” to express their admiration for Antje.

Aside from her regular fans, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Jessica Cribbon, Khloe Terae, and Abigail Ratchford.

A day ago, Antje shared another very hot snap to tease her fans. In the pic, she was featured rocking a leopard-print swimsuit. And as she wore the straps of her ensemble completely off her shoulders, she revealed major skin.