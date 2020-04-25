Lorena Rae Sizzles As She Wears Nothing Under Open Blazer

Lorena Rae was featured in a new update shared on Maxim‘s Instagram account on Friday, April 23, in which she sizzled in a stylish blazer and underwear bottoms.

The photo captured the Victoria’s Secret model against a white backdrop as she struck a fierce pose. Rae had one leg in front of the other, in a walking motion that showcased her long, lean legs. Her head was tilted forward as she shoot an intense gaze at the camera with her lips parted in a seductive way. The photo was captured by world-renowned fashion photographer Giles Bensimon in New York City, as per the tags.

Rae sported a striking silver blazer that reflected light, creating an iridescent effect. The garment reached down to her thighs and boasted a structured cut that added elegance to the shot. The blazer was unbuttoned and the front pulled apart, revealing that she did not wear a bra or top underneath. The blazer was strategically placed over her chest to censor the photo, keeping it within Instagram community guidelines.

On her lower body, Rae had on a pair of underwear bottoms. The light green panties sad high on her frame. Rae pulled its thin straps high on her sides, helping to showcase her slim midriff.

Rae accessorized her look with dangling, colors earrings that almost grazed her shoulders. Her makeup captured the atmosphere of the shot, with a deep smoky eyes combined with a cat eye.

Since being posted, the photo has attracted more than 4,000 likes and upwards of 30 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to praise Rae’s beauty and to praise the aesthetics of the photo.

“God….I love your magazine and Instagram,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a long string of emoji depicting a fairy, eyes, a whiskey glass and a motorcycle.

“Gorgeous,” replied another fan, including a series of heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Power & elegance in one!” a third one chimed in, topping the reply with hands raised and a fire emoji.

“This women is glorious,” another one added.

