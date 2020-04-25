WWE News: Superstar Accused Of Sending Explicit Photo To Minors

Velveteen Dream is regarded as one of the hottest prospects on NXT and he’s expected to have a big future in WWE. However, the superstar’s progress could be derailed after a Reddit user — who claims to be under 18 — accused him of sending inappropriate photographs.

As documented by Ringside News, the user claims that Dream posted a message on Instagram saying that his messages were “open.” According to the Reddit user, who presumably got in touch with him, the WWE superstar then started sending nude photos to those who contacted him.

“He posted on his Instagram story that his DM’s were open and now he’s genuinely sending my friends and I messages of a $exual nature. I’d like to think it’s a hacker but I don’t know. How do I begin to approach this? How do I contact WWE? I have proof.”

The user also claims that Dream blocked her after they refused to send an explicit picture in return. They also said that they were considering going to the police over the matter, while also sharing some possible “evidence” which alleges Dream’s involvement, such as his area code number and a voice recording that sounds like him.

However, the Reddit user also noted that the WWE superstar may have been hacked, which has been known to happen with celebrities. Seth Rollins, Paige, Charlotte Flair, Melina, Maria Kanellis and Kaitlyn are among the WWE superstars to have had their personal photos stolen and released online by unknown parties.

Dream has since come forward and denied the accusation, blaming the incident on a hacker. As noted by WrestlingNews.co, the black-and-gold performer released a statement to his social media in which he denied any wrongdoing while still acknowledging that the explicit photo was of him.

“Be assured I did not communicate inappropriately with anyone. A private photo of mine was shared without my consent or knowledge and I am working with a third party to look into this matter.”

The WrestlingNews.co report also reveals some details about the aforementioned call that the Reddit user mentioned in the forum post. According to the report, the voice that sounds similar to dreams was recorded asking which school they went to. This suggests that whoever was responsible knew that they were speaking to someone who was underage.

At the time of this writing, WWE has yet to release a statement on the matter. Furthermore, it is currently unknown whether the accusations are being investigated, or who the alleged hacker could have been.