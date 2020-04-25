Amber Rose Flaunts Cleavage In Tight White Outfit While Showing Off New Long Hairstyle

Amber Rose showed off a new hairstyle that was a departure from her signature buzzed blond look. She posted four photos and a video of herself with the long-haired wig on Instagram where she wore a tight-fitting white outfit that showcased her curvy figure.

The 36-year-old is known for her short blond hair but has used time at home during quarantine to try out something new. Rose – whose real name is Amber Levonchuck – has worn wigs in the past but all of her recent posts were with short hair. She showed off the blond locks in a tight white zip-up and matching white mini-skirt.

In the first photo of the Instagram post Rose sat on a bench located at the end of a bed. The white and beige motif of the room complemented her ensemble. Her top was unzipped to almost halfway down her chest which gave fans a view of her full cleavage. Rose positioned her left arm behind her and rested her right arm on her knee. This stance accentuated the model’s physique.

The second image in the photo set was similar to the first but offered a better view of Rose’s outfit. She had a fierce look on her face throughout the pictures. Her third picture was a selfie of just her face, and Rose puckered her lips for the camera. The Philadelphia, Pennsylvia native stood up for the fourth photo which treated followers to an eyeful of her voluptuous body. Rose uploaded a video at the end of the post. The social media influencer filmed the front of her frame and then turned around to flaunt her curvy backside for the camera.

Over 457,000 Instagram users showed their appreciation for the steamy post by smashing the “like” button. Many of Rose’s 19.8 million followers responded with comments as the replies were flooded with fire and heart emoji. Instagram model Miss Nikkii Baby showed her approval with a few emoji, as did fashion model Winnie Harlow. Actor Michael Beach made a joke that referred to Rose’s caption.

“Malibu ain’t got them curves!” he wrote.

“America’s favorite milf! Love that hair color on you,” a fan replied along with three heart-eye emoji.

“BEAUTIFULLLLL,” a female follower responded.

“But she from south Philly,” one fan pointed out.

Rose’s forehead tattoo was prevalent in each image of the post. The model got the tattoo as an homage to her two sons. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was inspired to get the bold ink after Kobe Bryant’s sudden death.