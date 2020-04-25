Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Pert Posterior In Gray Leggings For Lower Body Exercises On Instagram

Tammy Hembrow showed off her toned and curvy figure in a new workout video series on her Instagram page. In the shared clips, the Australian social media superstar rocked a white sports bra and a pair of gray leggings that accentuated her enviable physique. She also wore her blond hair in two pigtail braids.

She started her exercise session with a series of side leg raises which she did with a black exercise band above her knees. She kept the band in the same position in the second video for a set of glute kickbacks.

In the third clip, Tammy added a set of dumbbells to her workout for a series of walking lunges. Then she lay on her back in the final video of the series for a set of weighted glute bridges. For this exercise, she placed the weight below her abdomen and then thrust her hips upward. After that, she spread her knees and close them before she lowered her hips back to the ground.

In her caption, Tammy encouraged her followers to use their time in quarantine to get fit. She also shared some information about her fitness app and wrote that they had recently added a new “booty band” workout to it. She asked her fans to try it out and to get back to her with their feedback about the experience.

The video has been liked over 120,000 times, as of this writing, and more than 600 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans showered Tammy with praise.

“You look absolutely fantastic Tammy, keep up your good work babe,” one person wrote before adding a string of emoji to their comment.

“Probably the best natural body on a woman in this game and has kids jeez,” another added.

Others wistfully longed for a body that looked like Tammy’s.

“I want a body like this,” a third commenter wrote. “It’s so hard to maintain weight.”

“Wow, so fit,” a fourth Instagram user commented. “Love the workout now need to find some motivation somewhere.”

While this was a lower body workout, Tammy trained her upper body in a previous video that was posted to the Instagram page for her app. In that clip, she wore a pair of high-waisted white shorts and a halter style sports bra for a circuit that included dumbbell tricep extensions, pushups, and front raises.

The post has been liked over 18,000 times and close to 100 Instagram users have commented on the video since its upload.