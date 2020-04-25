‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Claims Warning Co-Stars Of Confrontations Is A ‘No-No’

Kyle Richards was questioned on Radio Andy on Friday.

Kyle Richards is not supposed to be giving her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars any tips regarding upcoming confrontations.

During an appearance on Radio Andy on Friday, April 24, Kyle, who has been starring on the Bravo reality series since the series began in October 2010, was asked about whether or not she and her co-stars help one another by giving each other tips before their on-camera interactions.

“That is a major no-no,” Kyle confirmed, according to a clip shared on YouTube.

As fans have seen on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 thus far, Denise Richards faced questions from her co-stars throughout filming about an alleged affair she had with Brandi Glanville last year. However, because the cast is advised against discussing things with one another off-camera, no one seemed to protect her from those questions.

“Everything we deal with, we have to deal with on-camera because if you deal with it off-camera it changes the dynamic on-camera and there’s a disconnect,” Kyle explained.

According to Kyle, she would have no problem tipping Denise, or any of her friends or cast members, off if she wasn’t on a reality show but because she is, she simply can’t do or say things that would have a negative impact on the storylines and progression of the series.

“It’s so complicated because we don’t want anyone to be hurt,” she said.

Kyle went on to say that when something comes up between her and her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, they have to address it on camera and speak to one another about what’s going on in their lives. As she explained, if she and the rest of the cast members of the series brushed everything under the rug, they wouldn’t have a television show.

“We’re here to deal with the things we’re going through,” she added.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kyle spoke to the E! Network’s The Daily Pop last week, where she called out Denise for using the “fourth wall” of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills production to her advantage and failing to be completely candid with her story on the show.

According to Kyle, the cameras are around to follow their lives. So, when people break the fourth wall by talking to production or doing things that they can’t featured on the show, they have an unfair advantage over the rest of the group, who fully exposes their lives to the show.