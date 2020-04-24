Allie Auton Gets Cozy At Home In White Lingerie: ‘Comfort Is Key’

Allie Auton has been entertaining her 574,000 Instagram followers with a number of sizzling snaps lately, and her most recent upload certainly followed suit. The Australian model dazzled her fans with two skin-baring photos while offering them some advice on how to stay cozy at home.

The images in the double-pic update were taken selfie-style through the reflection of a large mirror hanging in Allie’s home in Brisbane, Australia. She first sat down on the tile floor and then balanced in a crouched position on one foot, both times gazing intently at her cell phone to ensure she was capturing the shots at the perfect angle.

In the caption of her post, Allie explained to her audience that “comfort is key” while hanging out at home, which the model herself achieved by wearing a lingerie set from Lounge Underwear’s new Contour Mesh Collection. Per the retailer’s website, the coordinated undergarments boast a combination of “body contouring mesh” and “unbelievably soft-stretch fix,” creating a “comfort meets sexy” look that was an instant hit with Allie’s thousands of fans.

The ensemble included a wireless bra with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, while its plunging v neckline exposed an eyeful of cleavage and left her decolletage completely bare. Sheer mesh panels fell on each side of Allie’s chest, teasing her audience with another glimpse of her voluptuous assets that proved hard to be ignored.

The set’s matching panties had a daringly high-cut design that showcased her sculpted legs and curvy hips in their entirety. The garment featured the same mesh panels along its leg openings. Meanwhile, its thick logo waistband sat just underneath her navel, drawing attention to the model’s trim waist and chiseled abs.

Allie completed her comfy look with a pair of white Nike socks and adorned two of her fingers with thin gold rings that provided just the right amount of bling. She styled her platinum tresses in a sleek low bun and wore a full face of makeup that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the Aussie beauty’s latest Instagram appearance with love. It has racked up over 5,400 likes within just one hour of going live, as well as dozens of compliments.

“You are killing this set!” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Allie looked “perfect.”

“Stunning at its FINEST babe, adore you,” a third follower remarked.

“So so gorgeous,” commented a fourth admirer.

Sexy loungewear isn’t the only thing that Allie has been rocking lately. Another post from the model earlier this week saw her flaunting her incredible physique in form-fitting white activewear. That look proved popular as well, earning over 20,000 likes and 259 comments to date.