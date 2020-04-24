Anna Nystrom Gets Cheeky In Sexy White One-Piece

Anna Nystrom’s most recent social media share has her longing for better days.

Anna teased her fans with a sizzling throwback that was taken before social distancing. She geotagged her location on Saadiyat Island and confessed that she misses “those beach days.” The photo captured the model in the middle of a beach where she was surrounded by glistening sand and clear skies overhead. Behind her were several green bushes and tall palm trees that swayed in the wind. She posed in profile and showed her incredible figure in a skimpy white one-piece.

The stark white suit was the perfect complement against Anna’s fair skin. The piece boasted a low-cut V-neckline that showcased her ample assets, as well as small cups and two thin straps that rested on her shoulders. Meanwhile, the suit’s fabric clung tight to every inch of her body, showcasing her trim waist.

The bottom of the garment was just as racy, and its cheeky cut allowed for Anna’s bodacious backside and muscular thighs to show. She looked over her shoulder with a sultry stare, and rested one hand on her forehead and the other near her side, covering a portion of her abs.

Anna’s day at the beach called for no accessories other than a diamond engagement ring on her left hand. She wore her long, voluminous locks with a few loose curls, and they spilled down one side of her chest. The model added a decent amount of glam to the beachside look, which included a white manicure that matched the color of her swimsuit. She also sported her usual application of makeup with defined brows, smoky eyeshadow, blush, and matte lipstick.

Anna’s fans absolutely loved the new upload and have already double-tapped the post over 56,000 times. At least 567 followers also flooded the comments section with praise.

“You are a beautiful lady of Sweden,” one fan commented, alongside a series of flame emoji.

“Why are you so drop-dead gorgeous?” another one of Anna’s followers asked.

“A year has passed, you are so beautiful queen,” a third Instagram user chimed in.

Earlier this week, Anna delighted fans with another sexy shot. The selfie captured her posing front and center with a dark gray backdrop behind her. She seemed to be at home, where she has been spending her time social distancing and providing her 8.6 million followers with plenty of content. She sizzled in a simple white tank top that popped against her fair complexion. That photo also garnered rave reviews.