Katie Bell Sizzles In White Lingerie, Shows Off Her Perfect Derrière And Legs

Katie Bell recently took to her Instagram page and treated her 2 million followers to a very hot lingerie picture.

In the pic, which was uploaded to the photo-sharing platform on Friday, April 24, Katie could be seen rocking a white bra that she teamed with a skimpy white thong. As a result, she flashed major skin, putting her taut stomach, sexy legs, and perfect derrière on display.

Staying true to form, she opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured foundation, a red lipstick, gray eyeshadow, lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application by contouring her nose and defining her eyebrows.

Katie wore her brunette tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and chest. For the pic, she stood in a garden, struck a side pose, placed her hands on the railings, and seductively gazed at the camera.

In the caption, Katie announced that she has recently achieved the milestone of gaining 2 million followers. Within a day of going live, the hot snap amassed more than 118,000 likes.

That’s not all, but her most ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and posted almost 1,700 messages to praise her figure and beautiful looks. Many of her fans also congratulated her for gaining so much popularity on Instagram.

“Well-deserved, Katie!! Congratulations on 2 million. Have a great day!” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“You are so damn fine! That incredibly beautiful and sexy body of yours is a work of art. I love you so much, babe,” another user chimed in.

“Do you know that you are one of the hottest models on IG? You are such an inspiring woman! More power and success to you,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s racy ensemble.

“Damn, you look so hot in that white lingerie set,” they wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “my queen,” “a true goddess,” and “your beauty is unmatched,” to express their admiration for the model.

Apart from her fans and followers, many of Katie’s fellow models also liked and commented on the photo to show appreciation and support, including Chloe Othen, Jaylene Cook, Daisy Marquez, and Jaylene Cook.

Katie has been teasing her fans with her skin-baring snaps throughout the week. As The Inquisitr previously reported, a few days ago, she put on a very leggy display in a navy-blue thong that she teamed with a funky top.

To pose, she leaned back against a wall and extended her right leg in front, while resting her foot on a door frame. As of the writing of this article, the pic has garnered more than 195,000 likes.