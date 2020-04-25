Blac Chyna Gets Sultry In A Crop Top & Skintight Pants

Blac Chyna‘s latest Fashion Nova look on Instagram is turning heads. The Fashion Nova brand ambassador wore the brand in one of her most recent uploads, rocking a gray sweatsuit that was split into a crop top and super tight pants.

Chyna stood up in the sultry shot, one hand hanging onto a white railing while the other tugged at her hair. She crossed one leg over the other.

The light gray top was long-sleeved and clung to her every curve. The sleeves of the garment featured stripes embedded in the fabric, while the front of the crop top boasted vertical stripes raised up on the fabric. Though the top was not low-cut, Chyna’s buxom bust still took center stage.

The pants rode up high on her midriff, the waistband featuring the same, raised stripes as the crop top. The ensemble showcased her curves and emphasized her hourglass figure.

Her toned and taut midriff was on full display; her multi-colored tattoo peeked out from the outfit.

Chyna’s tresses were parted in the middle, her roots darker than the rest of her auburn-colored hair. Her locks fanned out in tight waves.

Her nails were lacquered with a reddish-orange polish, a bright pop of color within the otherwise gray ensemble.

Chyna posed in the sun, her face glowing in the light.

She wore a shimmering metallic shadow on her lids that reached her brow bone. Her feathery lashes fanned out and curled upwards. The apples of her cheeks were brushed with a warm pink blush and icy highlighter, making her cheekbones pop. She wore a rosy gloss on her lips.

Chyna’s 16.6 million followers flocked to the comments section of the post, eager to shower the former reality star and her newest look with compliments and praise.

“This outfit is Cuuuuttteee,” noted a fan, punctuating their comment with two red hearts.

“I think you are gorgeous,” shared a second social media user.

“Will you marry me,” proposed a third follower.

“A True Princess,” declared a fourth fan.

Many users chose to use heart-eye, heart, and flame emoji to express their thoughts.

As of press time, the image racked up 53,000 likes and garnered over 400 comments.

As Blac Chyna fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model frequently shares her latest Fashion Nova gear on Instagram. One of her most recent posts featured Chyna braless, wearing a white, button-down blouse completely unbuttoned. She paired the shirt with matching white panties.