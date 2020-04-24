Donald Trump Reportedly Plans To Cut Back On Daily Coronavirus Press Conferences

President Donald Trump has reportedly decided to “pare back” on his daily coronavirus press conferences, according to Axios. The website added that four inside sources all appeared to confirm Trump’s alleged decision.

Though few details were provided on what exactly cutting back would mean, the sources suggested that the president was likely going to put an end to the daily televised appearances in addition to keeping the briefings shorter than the standard for the past eight weeks.

The potentially shorter format was demonstrated this Friday, when Trump remained at the podium for markedly less time than usual — under half an hour compared to the previous average of around 45 minutes.

The four sources all offered a number of reasons behind the president’s decision to scale back. One source said that the dearth of new information — often causing the briefings to become repetitive — was one major motivating factor.

“I mean, you wonder how we got to the point where you’re talking about injecting disinfectant?” the source elaborated, referencing when Trump suggested injecting Lysol to kill the coronavirus.

The president has since hit back at the characterization of the comment, claiming that he was being facetious, as was covered by The Inquisitr.

However, what was arguably an even bigger impetus was the fact that aides began to voice their fear that the briefings were hurting Trump’s popularity against presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“I told him it’s not helping him,” said one adviser to the president. “Seniors are scared. And the spectacle of him fighting with the press isn’t what people want to see.”

Though Trump had initially argued that the briefings offered large ratings, the source added that the president began to worry after CDC officials and doctors hit back at the disinfectant remarks.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

The move to scale back comes as Republican allies have argued for weeks that the tone and frequency of the briefings should change.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a trusted ally of Trump, had previously expressed his worry that the president “sometimes drowns out his own message” during the press conferences. Graham also urged the president to consider a “once-a-week show,” which the senator believed would be more effective, per The New York Times.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Representative Susan Brooks of Indiana, who claimed that the briefings were “going on too long.”

Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia took an even sterner tone, confessing that the daily broadcasts were “going off the rails a little bit” and that health professionals should “guide where we’re going to go.”

That said, though it appears for now that the president has decided to scale back the press conferences, the sources added that the decision was not set in stone and could change over the next few days.