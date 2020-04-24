Teddi Mellencamp Saw ‘A Shift’ In Erika Jayne During ‘RHOBH’ Season 10, Explains ‘Bravo, Bravo, Bravo’

Teddi Mellencamp grew closer to Erika Jayne during Season 10.

Teddi Mellencamp and Erika Jayne have been starring alongside one another for three seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but it wasn’t until Season 10 when Mellencamp grew close to her co-star.

During a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Teddi, who welcomed her third child with husband Edwin Arroyave weeks after filming on Season 10 wrapped, opened up about the way in which Erika opened herself up during production before sharing her knowledge about the now-infamous moment in which Denise Richards was heard yelling, “Bravo, Bravo, f**king Bravo.”

“I saw [that Erika cried a couple of times],” Teddi said, according to a video clip shared on YouTube, after it was pointed out that Erika, who rarely gets emotional on-camera was seen crying twice this season so far.

According to Teddi, it was harder for her to see the emotions Erika was going through when she and her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars visited the club where Erika used to dance, Teddi said she sat down for a conversation with Erika during another moment of the show and at that point, Teddi said she could “feel her emotions.”

“I’ve totally seen a shift with Erika,” she added.

As for Denise’s “Bravo, Bravo” outburst, Teddi said that what fans saw from Denise on the premiere episode of the show was just one of the many times Denise tried to avoid having certain footage captured for the series before explaining that when it came to her own thoughts about the phrase, she believed it was used for touching up makeup.

“The only thing I ever heard about the ‘Bravo, Bravo, Bravo’ thing was season one that when the girls wanted to do powder our touch up their lips, they would say Bravo, Bravo, Bravo because they didn’t want them to use it on the show,” she shared.

Teddi then added that she had never seen the phrase used by someone who wanted to keep an argument off the show, or avoid discussing a certain topic.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Teddi recently opened up about her thoughts on Richards’ behavior on the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during an interview with People Now, explaining that she believes Richards was far more concerned with her portrayal on the show than she was with her relationships with the other ladies.

“Denise puts out there what she wants you to see and if she can’t display it the way that she wants the audience to see it, she wants to flee from it,” Teddi alleged.