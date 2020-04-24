‘The Bachelor’ Star Michelle Money Takes Daughter Brielle Home After Intense Hospitalization

Former The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star Michelle Money is celebrating on Friday and for good reason. Her teenage daughter Brielle has been discharged from the hospital after almost four weeks of being a patient.

Less than a month ago, Michelle shared via Instagram that Brielle had been found unconscious after a skateboarding accident. The 15-year-old was in a medically-induced coma for about two weeks and Michelle acknowledged that things were rough during those days.

Once Brielle’s condition started to improve, the teen tossed any and all moderate expectations aside. As soon as she was weaned off of the medications keeping her sedated, she emerged from her medically-induced coma, started talking, standing, and walking, and now she’s home.

Friday afternoon, Michelle shared the amazing news via her Instagram page. The former Bachelor in Paradise contestant shared several photos of Brielle standing outside the hospital where she had spent nearly a month.

In Michelle’s first photo, Brielle stood with her hands on her hips and a smirk on her tilted face. Michelle also posted a photo that showed her standing with Brielle outside the door of the hospital and she included a lengthy caption.

Brielle spent 26 days in the hospital and Michelle says that her daughter has accomplished mind-blowing things.

Michelle explains that Brielle has pushed through a lot of pain and has had to relearn how to talk, eat, walk, and so forth. Apparently, the speech therapist who has been working with the teen has never seen a kid recover as quickly as Brielle has.

That is all fabulous news, but Michelle notes that they still have a long road ahead of them. She also explained that Brielle has had a lot to process about this past month as Michelle and her loved ones try to explain everything that’s happened.

Ryan shared an update and a couple of photos on his Instagram page on Friday afternoon as well. Just a couple of days ago, Ryan said that the doctors were looking at possibly discharging Brielle sometime next week. Apparently, the teen decided to speed up that timeline.

Brielle’s dad called her his miracle child. The photos he posted show Brielle standing with Ryan, his wife Ashley, their three kids, mom Michelle, and Michelle’s boyfriend Mike Weir. The group is standing in front of one of the family’s homes with lots of signs and decorations welcoming the teen.

Ryan also shared s short video showing Brielle walking down the street outside her home with families from all over the neighborhood standing at a distance and cheering for her return.

Michelle’s daughter may still have a long road ahead of her, she has certainly accomplished amazing things in the past couple of weeks. The Bachelor fans are thrilled and relieved to see her doing so well and back home again.